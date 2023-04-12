Home

Karnataka

Karnataka BJP Leader And Ex-Deputy CM Quits After Being Denied Ticket: 'Won't Go Around With Begging Bowl'

Karnataka BJP Leader And Ex-Deputy CM Quits After Being Denied Ticket: ‘Won’t Go Around With Begging Bowl’

Senior BJP leader Laxman Savadi resigned from the party after he was denied a ticket in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 set to be held on May 10.



New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday resigned from primary membership of the party, a day after the ruling party denied him a ticket to contest in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

“I have certainly made a decision. I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the party. “I have made my decision. I am not the one who goes around with a begging bowl. I am a self-respecting politician. I am not acting under the influence of anyone,” Savadi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Former Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi resigns as the Legislative Council member and from the primary membership of the BJP after losing the Athani constituency ticket. “I have made my decision. I am not the one who goes around with a begging bowl. I am a self-respecting… pic.twitter.com/rkXgxW0Kyf — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Who is Laxman Savadi

Laxman Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani, but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress). Sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli, who was backed by BJP leader and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, was given a ticket from Athani seat in Belagavi district.

Calling the people of Athani constituency and his supporters as his ‘real high command’, Savadi also resigned as the Legislative Council member. “I am not ready to lose my ‘high command’. It’s my primary duty to follow their instructions. When I have decided to resign from my party then should I remain as the MLC? I am a man with self esteem,” Savadi said

Kumathalli was among the group of defectors, including Jarkiholi, who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa in 2019.

Savadi to join Congress?

There have been speculation that 63-year-old Savadi may join Congress ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Election that is set to be held on May 10. Savadi said he will make a “strong decision” on Thursday evening and start working on it from Friday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said Savadi has

not contacted him. “He is neither in touch with me nor he has spoken witontact uh me,” Shivakumar was quoted as saying in a report by NDTV.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had asked Savadi not to take any decision in a hurry. “I have spoken to Laxman Savadi. I have told him not to make a decision in a haste. I believe that Savadi has a very old relationship, an emotional one, with the BJP,” Bommai said. “The party has held his hand and will continue to do so in future as well. The party will honour him,” CM Bommai said.

