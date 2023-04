Home

Karnataka Election 2023: BJP Releases Third List of Candidates | Check Full List Here

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released the third and the last list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. The state will go to polls in a single phase voting on May 10.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released the third and the last list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. The state will go to polls in a single phase voting on May 10. The saffron camp had earlier announced 23 candidates in the second and 189 candidates in the first lists.

Notably, the party has dropped its seasoned leader Aravind Limbavali from Mahadevapura seat, and fielded his wife Manjula Aravind Limbavali in his place. Aravind Limbavali has been an MLA from Mahadevapura seat since 2008. There had been talks in the political arena of Aravind of joining the Congress.

The list also includes Hubli-Dharwad-Central segment, from where former chief minister Jagadish Shettar was willing to contest. The party announced its state general secretary Mahesh Tenginakai from this seat.

Karnataka elections 2023: Full list of BJP candidates and constituencies

Basavaraj Bommai – Shiggaon Nippani – Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle Chikkodi – Sadalga – Ramesh Katti Athani – Mahesh Kumathalli Kagwad – Shrimant Balasaheb Patil Kudachi (SC) – P. Rajeev Raybag (SC) – Duryodhan Mahalingappa Aihole Hukkeri – Nikhil Katti Arabhavi – Balachandra Jarakiholi Gokak – Ramesh Jarakiholi Yemkanmardi (ST) – Basavaraj Hundri Belgaum Uttar – Dr. Ravi Patil Belgaum Dakshin – Abhay Patil Belgaum Rural – Nagesh Mannolkar Khanapur – Vittal Halagekar Kittur – Mahantesh Doddagoudar Bailhongal – Jagdish Channappa Metgud Saundatti Yellamma – Ratna Vishwanath Mamani Ramdurg – Chikka Revanna Mudhol (SC) – Govind Karjol Terdal – Siddu Savadi Jamkhandi – Jagadish Gudagunti Bilgi – Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani Badami – Shantha Gowda Patil Bagalkot – Veerabhadrayya Charantimath Hungund – Doddanagouda G Patil Muddebihal – AS Patil Nadahalli Babaleshwar – Vijugouda S Patil Bijapur City – B R Patil (Yatnal) Sindgi – Ramesh Bhusanur Afzalpur – Malikaiah Guttedar Jewargi – Shivanagoudapatil Raddevadagi Shorapur (ST) – Narasimha Nayak (Rajugouda) Shahapur – Ameenreddy Yalagi Yadgir – Venkatareddy Mudnal Chittapur (SC) – Manikanta Rathod Chincholi (SC) – Dr. Avinash Jadhav Gulbarga Rural (SC) – Basavaraj Mattimod Gulbarga Dakshin – Dattatraya Patil Revoor Gulbarga Uttar – Chandrakant Patil Aland – Subhash Guttedar Basavakalyan – Sharanu Salagar Humnabad – Siddu Patil Bidar South – Dr. Shailendra Beldale Aurad (SC) – Prabhu Chavan Raichur Rural (ST) – Tipparaju Havaldar Raichur – Dr. Shivaraj Patil Devedurga (ST) – K Shivanagouda Nayak Lingsugur (SC) – Manappa D Vajjal Sindhanur – K Kariyappa Maski (ST) – Pratapgouda Patil Kushtagi – Doddanagouda Patil Kanakagiri (SC) – Basavaraj Dadesaguru Yelburga – Halappa Basappa Achar Shirahatti (SC) – Dr. Chandru Lamani Gadag – Anil Menasinakai Nargund – C.C. Patil Navalgund – Shankar Patil Munenakoppa Kundgol – M R Patil Dharwad – Amrut Ayyappa Desai Hubli-Dharwad-East (SC) – Arvind Bellad Hubli-Dharwad-West – Dr. Kranti Kiran Haliyal – Sunil Hegde Karwar – Rupali Santosh Nayak Kumta – Dinakar Shetty Bhatkal – Sunil Baliya Nayak Sirsi – Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri Yellapur – Shivaram Hebbar Byadgi – Virupakshappa Ballari Hirekerur – B.C. Patil Ranibennur – Arun Kumar Pujar Hadagalli (SC) – Krishna Naik Vijayanagara – Siddharth Singh Kampli (ST) – T H Suresh Babu Siruguppa (ST) – M.S. Somalingappa Bellary (ST) – B. Sriramulu Bellary City – Gali Somashekhara Reddy Sandur (ST) – Shilpa Raghavendra Kudligi (ST) – Lokesh V Nayaka Molakalmuru (ST) – S. Thippeswamy Challakere (ST) – Anilkumar Chitradurga – G H Thippareddy Hiriyur – K. Poornima Srinivas Hosadurga – S Lingamurthy Holalkere (SC) – M. Chandrappa Jagalur (ST) – S V Ramachandra Harihar – B.P. Harish Honnali – M P Renukacharya Shimoga Rural (SC) – Ashok Nayak Bhadravati – Mangoti Rudresh Tirthahalli – Araga Jnanendra Shikaripur – BY Vijayendra Sorab – Kumar Bangarappa Sagar – Haratalu H. Halappa Kundapura – Kiran Kumar Kodgi Udupi – Yashpal Suvarna Kapu – Gurme Suresh Shetty Karkal – V. Sunil Kumar Sringeri – D. N. Jeevaraj Chikmagalur – C T Ravi Tarikere – D S Suresh Kadur – K S Prakash Chikkanayakanahalli – J.C. Madhuswamy Tiptur – B.C. Nagesh Turuvekere – Masala Jayaram Kunigal – D Krishna Kumar Tumkur City – G.B. Jyothi Ganesh Tumkur Rural – B Suresh Gowda Koratagere (SC) – Anil Kumar, Retd. IAS Sira – Dr. Rajesh Gowda Pavagada (SC) – Krishna Nayak Madhugiri – LC Nagaraj Gauribidanur – Dr. Shashidhar Bagepalli – C Muniraju Chikkaballapur – Dr. K. Sudhakar Chintamani – Venu Gopal Srinivaspur – Gunjuru Srinivas Reddy Mulbagal (SC) – Shigehalli Sundar Bangarapet (SC) – M. Narayanswamy Kolar – Varthur Prakash Malur – KS Manjunath Gowda Yelahanka – S.R. Vishwanath R. Pura – BA Basavaraj Byatarayanapura – Thammesh Gowda Yeshvanthapura – S.T. Somashekar Rajarajeshwarinagar – Munirathna Naidu Dasarahalli – S Muniraju Mahalakshmi Layout – K. Gopalaiah Malleshwaram – C.N. Ashwathnarayana Pulakeshinagar (SC) – Murali Sarvagnanagar – Padmanabha Reddy V. Raman Nagar (SC) – S. Raghu Shivajinagar – N. Chandra Shanti Nagar – Shiva Kumar Gandhi Nagar – A.R. Sapthagiri Gowda Rajaji Nagar – S. Suresh Kumar Vijay Nagar – H Raveendra Chamrajpet – Bhaskar Rao, IPS Chickpet – Uday Garudachar Basavanagudi – Ravisubramanya Padmanaba Nagar – R. Ashoka T.M. Layout – Sridhar Reddy Jayanagar – C K Ramamurthy Shri Sathish Reddy Bommanahalli – Sathish Reddy Bangalore South – M Krishnappa Anekal (SC) – Hullalli Srinivas Hosakote – M.T.B. Nagraj Devanahalli (SC) – Pilla Munishamappa Doddaballapur – Dhiraj Muniraju Nelamangala (SC) – Sapthagiri Naik Magadi – Prasad Gowda Ramanagaram – Goutham Gowda Kanakapura – R. Ashok Channapatna – CP Yogeshwar Malavalli (SC) – Muniraju Maddur – S P Swamy Melukote – Dr. Indresh Kumar Mandya – Ashok Jayaram Shrirangapattana – Indavalu Sachidananda Nagamangala – Sudha Shivaram Krishnarajpet – Dr. K.C. Narayanagowda Belur – Hullalli K Suresh Hassan – J Preetham Gowda Holenarasipur – Devaraje Gowda Arkalgud – Yoga Ramesh Sakleshpur (SC) – Cement Manju Belthangady – Harish Poonja Moodabidri – Umanath Kotian Mangalore City North – Y. Bharat Shetty Mangalore City South – Vedavyas Kamath Mangalore – Sathish Kumpala Bantval – Rajesh Naik Puttur – Asha Thimmappa Sullia (SC) – Bhagirathi Murulya Madikeri – M P Appachu Ranjan Virajpet – K G Bopaiah Piriyapatna – C. H. Vijayashankar Krishnarajanagara – Venkatesh Hosalli Hunsur – Devarahalli Somashekhar Nanjangud (SC) – B. Harshavardhan Chamundeshwari – Kaveesh Gowda Chamaraja – L. Nagendra Narasimharaja – Sandesh Swami Varuna – V. Somanna Narasipur (SC) – Dr. Revanna Hanur – Dr. Preetham Nagappa Kollegal (SC) – N. Mahesh Chamarajanagar – V. Somanna Gundlupet – C.S. Niranjan Kumar Devar Hippargi – Somanagouda Patil (Sasanur) Basavana Bagevadi – SK Bellubbi Indi – Kasagouda Biradar Gurmitkal – Kum. Lalitha Anapur Bidar – Eshwar Singh Thakur Bhalki – Prakash Khandre Gangawati – Paranna Munavalli Kalghatgi – Nagaraj Chabbi Hangal – Shivaraj Sajjanar Haveri (SC) – Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar Harapanahalli – Karunakara Reddy Davanagere North – Lokikere Nagaraj Davanagere South – Ajay Kumar Mayakonda (SC) – Basavaraja Naik Channagiri – Shiv Kumar Byndoor – Gururaj Gantihole Mudigere (SC) – Deepak Doddalah Gubbi – SD Dileep Kumar Sidlaghatta – Ramachandra Gowda Kolar Gold Field (SC) – Ashwini Sampangi Shravanabelagola- Chidananda Arsikere – GV Basavaraju Heggadadevankote (ST) – Krishna Naik

Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. A total of 5.24 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise and can cast their votes across 58,282 polling stations.

