Karnataka Election 2023: BJP Releases Second List Of 23 Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the second list of 23 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023.

The BJP aims to retain power in Karnataka by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly. (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the second list of 23 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. Nagaraj Chabbi, a former MLC and ex-Congress leader who switched to BJP recently, featured in the latest list of party candidates. Chabbi replaced sitting BJP MLA Nimbannavar to contest from Kalghatgi constituency.

Two women candidates have also featured in the second list of BJP candidates for the upcoming Karnataka polls. This comes a day after the BJP had released the first list of 189 candidates including 52 new faces in the 224-member assembly.

The Central Election Committee of the BJP has decided the names of 23 candidates, in the second list, for the ensuing general elections to the legislative assembly of Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/0EXwgkapdO — BJP (@BJP4India) April 12, 2023

12 seats yet to be named

The list does not include Jagadish Shettar who met BJP president J P Nadda earlier in the day to stake his claim to contest from his Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. The party has already named its candidate from the seat. Shettar is a six-term MLA and a former chief minister.

The BJP aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly. Filing of nominations for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will begin on April 13 and continue till April 20.

Discontent in Karnataka BJP camp ahead of polls

As discontent grew among few party leaders for not giving them the opportunity to contest for the upcoming polls, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he will be contacting MLAs and leaders who have been denied party ticket. “The party will continue to give the leaders due respect and recognition,” Bommai said.

Bommai said he has already spoken to those who have been omitted from the party candidates’ list. “The party has looked after them with respect all these years and their political future will be secure,” he said.

With the BJP denying him the ticket from Athani, former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the party.

Asked about some party leaders deciding to leave politics after being denied party ticket, Bommai said they had only meant retirement from electoral politics and not active politics.

“Senior leaders will speak to K S Eshwarappa. S Angara is a gentleman. I will speak to him,” the Chief Minister said.

A minister and six-time MLA Angara from Sullia constituency in Dakshina Kannada district announced his retirement from politics today, after failing to get a ticket again.

