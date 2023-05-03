Home

Karnataka Election 2023: Can Congress Repeat Winning Performance From Malur?

In the 2018 Assembly Elections, KY Nanjegowda of the Indian National Congress won the Malur seat by defeating KS Manjunath Gowda of the Janata Dal (Secular) with a margin of 17915 votes.

Malur Assembly Constituency falls under the Kolar Lok Sabha constituency.

Malur is a town and taluk headquarters in the Kolar district about 25 km from Bengaluru. KY Nanjegowda of the Indian National Congress (Congress) is the sitting MLA from this constituency.

Malur will go to the polls on Wednesday, May 10 along with other 223 Assembly seats. Karnataka Election Result 2023 will be declared on May 13.

The major parties in the fray are Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian National Congress (INC), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

MALUR CANDIDATES LIST

J.E. Ramegowda – JD(S)

Ravishankar M – AAP

K.Y.Nanje Gowda – INC

KS Manjunath Gowda – BJP

For the 2023 Assembly Elections, four big parties, among others, have fielded their candidates who are JE Ramegowda from JD(S), KY Nanjegowda from INC, KS Manjunath Gowda from BJP, and Ravishankar M from AAP.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate S Muniswamy won from Kolar Lok Sabha Seat by defeating KH Muniyappa of Congress.

Out of the 224 seats for the in Karnataka Assembly, a party must win 113 seats to get the majority mark and form the government.

Karnataka Elections will be held on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13.

