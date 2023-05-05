Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Election 2023: Check Full List of Key Candidates And Their Constituencies

Karnataka Election 2023: This time, a total of 5.21 crore voters, including 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the state.

Among other key candidates, current Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai is contesting from Shiggaon constituency and former CM BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra is contesting from Shikaripur seat.

Karnataka Election 2023: As per the announcement of the Election Commission, the 224 Karnataka assembly seats will go to polls on May 10 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on May 13. For the 224 seats in the Karnataka assembly, the majority mark is 113. This time, Karnataka will witness a three-cornered contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal (Secular).

Ahead of the election, various political parties including Congress, BJP and the JDS have released their list of candidates. Congress has announced all 223 candidates in six lists for the Karnataka polls and has given one seat in the 224-member assembly for Sarvodaya Karnataka Party, a regional outfit. Former chief minister and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah will contest from the Varuna constituency. As per the list, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar will contest from the Kanakapura seat, while Priyank Kharge, son of Mallikarujun Kharge, will contest Chitapur (SC) seat in the Kalaburagi region.

Among key candidates, current Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai is contesting from Shiggaon constituency and former CM BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra is contesting from Shikaripur seat. The BJP has given ticket to Yashpal Suvarna from Udupi seat. Another prominent candidate is Jagadish Shettar, who will fight from Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency.

Karnataka Election 2023: List of Key Candidates

1 Shiggaon CM Basavaraj Bommai 2 Shikaripura BS Vijayendra 3 Chikmagalur CT Ravi 4 Gokak Ramesh Jarkiholi 5 Chikkaballapur Health Minister

Dr Sudhakar K 6 Malleshwaram Dr Ashwathnarayan CN 7 Padmanabhanagar And Kanakapura R Ashoka (contest from 2 seats) 8 Chamarajanagar and Varuna V Somanna (contest from 2 seats) 9 Bellary Rural B Sriramulu

Karnataka Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023

Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023

Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023

Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023

Karnataka Election 2023: Voter Details

This time, a total of 5.21 crore voters, including 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the state. Of the total voters in the state, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters.

In the 2018 state assembly elections, the BJP secured 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, however, failed to cross the halfway mark of 112 in the 224-member Assembly. On the other hand, the Congress won 78 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) got 38 seats.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.