Karnataka Election 2023: Complete List of Previous Chief Ministers
With just a handful of days to go for the polls, let us look at the previous chief ministers who served the state.
Bengaluru: The state of Karnataka is going to elections on 10 May 2023. The counting of the votes and the announcement of the results will happen on 13 May 2023.
- Name: K. Chengalaraya Reddy
- Party: Indian National Congress
- Tenure: October 25, 1947 – March 30, 1952
- Name: Kengal Hanumanthaiah
- Party: Indian National Congress
- Constituency: Ramanagara
- Tenure: March 30, 1952 – August 19, 1956
- Name: Kadidal Manjappa
- Party: Indian National Congress
- Constituency: Tirthahalli
- Tenure: 19 August 1956 – 31 October 1956
- Name: S. Nijalingappa
- Party: Indian National Congress
- Constituency: Molakalmuru, Shiggaon, Bagalkot
- Tenure: 1 November 1956 – 16 May 1958, 21 June 1962 – 29 May 1968
- Name: B. D. Jatti
- Party: Indian National Congress
- Constituency: Jamkhandi
- Tenure: 16 May 1958 – 9 March 1962
- Name: S. R. Kanthi
- Party: Indian National Congress
- Constituency: Hungud
- Tenure: 14 March 1962 – 20 June 1962
- Name: Veerendra Patil
- Party: Indian National Congress
- Constituency: Chincholi
- Tenure: 29 May 1968 – 18 March 1971, 30 November 1989 – 10 October 1990
- D Devaraj Urs
- Party: Indian National Congress
- Constituency: Hunasuru
- Tenure: 20 March 1972 – 31 December 1977, 28 February 1978 – 7 January 1980
- Name: R. Gundu Rao
- Party: Indian National Congress
- Constituency: Somwarpet
- Tenure: 12 January 1980 – 6 January 1983
- Name: Ramakrishna Hegde
- Party: Janata Party
- Constituency: Kanakpura, Basavanagudi
- Tenure: 10 January 1983 – 10 August 1988
- Name: S. R. Bommai
- Party: Janata Party
- Constituency: Hubli Rural
- Tenure: 13 August 1988 – 21 April 1989
- Name: Sarekoppa Bangarappa
- Party: Indian National Congress
- Constituency: Soraba
- Tenure: 19 November 1992 – 11 December 1994
- Name: M Veerappa Moily
- Party: Indian National Congress
- Constituency: Karkala
- Tenure: 19 November 1992 – 11 December 1994
- Name: HD Deve Gowda
- Party: Janata Dal
- Constituency: Ramanagara
- Tenure: 11 December 1994 – 31 May 1996
- Name: JH Patel
- Party: Janata Dal
- Constituency: Channagiri
- Tenure: 31 May 1996 – 11 October 1999
- Name: SM Krishna
- Party: Indian National Congress
- Constituency: Maddur
- Tenure: 11 October 1999 – 28 May 2004
- Name: Dharam Singh
- Party: Indian National Congress
- Constituency: Jevargi
- Tenure: 28 May 2004 – 3 February 2006
- Name: HD Kumaraswamy
- Party: Janata Dal (Secular)
- Constituency: Ramanagara
- Tenure: 3 February 2006 – 8 October 2007
- Name: BS Yediyurappa
- Party: Bharatiya Janata Party
- Constituency: Shikaripura
- Tenure: 12 November 2007 – 19 November 2007, 30 May 2008 – 5 August 2011, 17 May 2018 – 23 May 2018, 26 July 2019 – 28 July 2021
- Name: Sadananda Gowda
- Party: Bharatiya Janata Party
- Tenure: 5 August 2011 – 12 July 2012
- Name: Jagadish Shettar
- Party: Bharatiya Janata Party
- Constituency: Hubli-Dharwad-Central
- Tenure: 12 July 2012 – 13 May 2013
- Name: Siddaramaiah
- Party: Indian National Congress
- Constituency: Varuna
- Tenure: 13 May 2013 – 17 May 2018
- Name: Basavraj Bommai
- Party: Bharatiya Janata Party
- Constituency: Shiggaon
- Tenure: 28 July 2021 – Present
