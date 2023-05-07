Karnataka Election 2023: Complete List of Previous Chief Ministers

Home

With just a handful of days to go for the polls, let us look at the previous chief ministers who served the state.

Bengaluru: The state of Karnataka is going to elections on 10 May 2023. The counting of the votes and the announcement of the results will happen on 13 May 2023.

Name: K. Chengalaraya Reddy

Party: Indian National Congress

Tenure: October 25, 1947 – March 30, 1952

Name: Kengal Hanumanthaiah

Party: Indian National Congress

Constituency: Ramanagara

Tenure: March 30, 1952 – August 19, 1956

Name: Kadidal Manjappa

Party: Indian National Congress

Constituency: Tirthahalli

Tenure: 19 August 1956 – 31 October 1956

Name: S. Nijalingappa

Party: Indian National Congress

Constituency: Molakalmuru, Shiggaon, Bagalkot

Tenure: 1 November 1956 – 16 May 1958, 21 June 1962 – 29 May 1968

Name: B. D. Jatti

Party: Indian National Congress

Constituency: Jamkhandi

Tenure: 16 May 1958 – 9 March 1962

Name: S. R. Kanthi

Party: Indian National Congress

Constituency: Hungud

Tenure: 14 March 1962 – 20 June 1962

Name: Veerendra Patil

Party: Indian National Congress

Constituency: Chincholi

Tenure: 29 May 1968 – 18 March 1971, 30 November 1989 – 10 October 1990

D Devaraj Urs

Party: Indian National Congress

Constituency: Hunasuru

Tenure: 20 March 1972 – 31 December 1977, 28 February 1978 – 7 January 1980

Name: R. Gundu Rao

Party: Indian National Congress

Constituency: Somwarpet

Tenure: 12 January 1980 – 6 January 1983

Name: Ramakrishna Hegde

Party: Janata Party

Constituency: Kanakpura, Basavanagudi

Tenure: 10 January 1983 – 10 August 1988

Name: S. R. Bommai

Party: Janata Party

Constituency: Hubli Rural

Tenure: 13 August 1988 – 21 April 1989

Name: Sarekoppa Bangarappa

Party: Indian National Congress

Constituency: Soraba

Tenure: 19 November 1992 – 11 December 1994

Name: M Veerappa Moily

Party: Indian National Congress

Constituency: Karkala

Tenure: 19 November 1992 – 11 December 1994

Name: HD Deve Gowda

Party: Janata Dal

Constituency: Ramanagara

Tenure: 11 December 1994 – 31 May 1996

Name: JH Patel

Party: Janata Dal

Constituency: Channagiri

Tenure: 31 May 1996 – 11 October 1999

Name: SM Krishna

Party: Indian National Congress

Constituency: Maddur

Tenure: 11 October 1999 – 28 May 2004

Name: Dharam Singh

Party: Indian National Congress

Constituency: Jevargi

Tenure: 28 May 2004 – 3 February 2006

Name: HD Kumaraswamy

Party: Janata Dal (Secular)

Constituency: Ramanagara

Tenure: 3 February 2006 – 8 October 2007

Name: BS Yediyurappa

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party

Constituency: Shikaripura

Tenure: 12 November 2007 – 19 November 2007, 30 May 2008 – 5 August 2011, 17 May 2018 – 23 May 2018, 26 July 2019 – 28 July 2021

Name: Sadananda Gowda

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party

Tenure: 5 August 2011 – 12 July 2012

Name: Jagadish Shettar

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party

Constituency: Hubli-Dharwad-Central

Tenure: 12 July 2012 – 13 May 2013

Name: Siddaramaiah

Party: Indian National Congress

Constituency: Varuna

Tenure: 13 May 2013 – 17 May 2018

Name: Basavraj Bommai

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party

Constituency: Shiggaon

Tenure: 28 July 2021 – Present

