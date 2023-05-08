Home

Karnataka Election 2023: EC Issues Notice to Congress Chief Over Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Karnataka’s Sovereignty’ Remarks

A former Congress chief, Sonia Gandhi is currently the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson.

The BJP called Sonia Gandhi’s remark ‘shocking and unacceptable’.

Bengaluru: The Election Commission on Monday asked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to clarify and rectify the party’s social media post on Karnataka’s sovereignty remark attributed to Sonia Gandhi.

The EC letter to Kharge came following a complaint by the Bharatiya Janata Party regarding a tweet which appeared on the official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress on May 6.

In its complaint, the BJP has alleged, “Karnataka is a very important member state in the union of India and any call to protect the sovereignty of a member state of the Union of India amounts to a call for secession and is fraught with perilous & pernicious consequences.” The BJP also alleged in its complaint to the EC that the tweet is violative of the mandatory oath undertaken by the political parties under section 29A (5) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 at the time of registration.

“In view of the above, you are requested to clarify and take rectification measures in respect of the social media post which has been put up on the INC Twitter handle and attributed to Chairperson, CPP,” the EC letter read.

After Gandhi addressed a campaign rally in Hubballi in Karnataka on Saturday, the Congress tweeted from its official handle: “CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: ‘The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity’.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have attacked the Congress over the remark.

