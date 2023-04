Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Election 2023: Full List of Candidates From JD(S)

Karnataka Election 2023: Full List of Candidates From JD(S)

The schedule of the election was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on 29 March.

The tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 24 May.

The elections for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly would be held on 10 May for 224 seats while the votes would be counted and the results will be declared on 13 May.

The tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 24 May.

You may like to read

The schedule of the election was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on 29 March. The ECI declared that the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force with immediate effect with the announcement of the schedule.

Major parties in the fray

The BJP is currently in power in Karnataka under the leadership of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. It has 119 MLAs in the 224-member Karnataka assembly.

The Congress is one of the main players in Karnataka politics. In the previous elections, Congress won 80 seats and formed a coalition government with JD(S) which collapsed after a year. Presently, it is the main opposition party in the state.

The Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), is a regional political party in Karnataka. It was founded in 1999 and has been a major player in Karnataka politics since then.

A party needs to win at least 113 seats to form a government in Karnataka. Of the total 224 seats, 36 seats are reserved for scheduled castes and 15 for scheduled tribes. Currently, the BJP has 119 MLAs, the Congress has 75 and the JD(S) has 28 seats.

JD(S) Candidates and their constituencies

Shiggaon – NA

Nippani –Raju Maruthi Pawar (JDS)

Chikkodi – Sadalga – NA

Athani – Shashikant Padasalagi (JDS)

Kagwad – Malappam Chunga (JDS)

Kudachi (SC) – NA

Raybag (SC) – NA

Hukkeri – NA

Arabhavi – NA

Gokak – NA

Yemkanmardi (ST) – NA

Belgaum Uttar – NA

Belgaum Dakshin – NA

Belgaum Rural – NA

Khanapur – Naseer Bapulsab Bhagavan (JDS)

Kittur – NA

Bailhongal – Shankar Madalagi (JDS)

Saundatti Yellamma – NA

Ramdurg – NA

Mudhol (SC) – NA

Terdal – NA

Jamkhandi – NA

Bilgi – NA

Badami –Hanumanthappa B. Mavinamarad (JDS)

Bagalkot – Dr Devaraj Patil (JDS)

Hungund – NA

Muddebihal – Dr. Channabasappa Sangappa Sollapura (JDS)

Babaleshwar – Basavaraj Honawada (JDS)

Bijapur City – NA

Sindgi – NA

Afzalpur – NA

Jewargi – NA

Shorapur (ST) – NA

Shahapur – Gurulingappa Gowda (JDS)

Yadgir – A B Malaka Reddy (JDS)

Chittapur (SC) – Subhash Chandra Rathod (JDS)

Chincholi (SC) – Sanjeev Yakapur (JDS)

Gulbarga Rural (SC) – NA

Gulbarga Dakshin – NA

Gulbarga Uttar – NA

Aland – Maheshwari Wale (JDS)

Basavakalyan – SY Quadri (JDS)

Humnabad – CM Fayaz (JDS)

Bidar South – Bandeppa Khasempur (JDS)

Aurad (SC) – NA

Raichur Rural (ST) – Narasimha Nayak (JDS)

Raichur – NA

Devedurga (ST) – NA

Lingsugur (SC) – NA

Sindhanur – Venkatarao Nadagowda (JDS)

Maski (ST) – NA

Kushtagi – Thukaram Survi (JDS)

Kanakagiri (SC) – Ashok Ummalatti (JDS)

Yelburga – NA

Shirahatti (SC) – NA

Gadag – NA

Nargund – NA

Navalgund – NA

Kundgol – NA

Dharwad – NA

Hubli-Dharwad-East (SC) – Veerabhadrappa (JDS)

Hubli-Dharwad-West – NA

Haliyal – NA

Karwar – Chaitra (JDS)

Kumta – Suraj Naik (JDS)

Bhatkal – Nagendra Naik (JDS)

Sirsi – NA

Yellapur – Nagesh Naik (JDS)

Byadgi – NA

Hirekerur – Jayanand Javannavar (JDS)

Ranibennur – NA

Hadagalli (SC) – NA

Vijayanagara – NA

Kampli (ST) – Raju Naik (JDS)

Siruguppa (ST) – NA

Bellary (ST) – NA

Bellary City – Anil Lad (JDS)

Sandur (ST) – NA

Kudligi (ST) – Kodihalli Bheemappa (JDS)

Molakalmuru (ST) – NA

Challakere (ST) – Raveesh (JDS)

Chitradurga – Raghu Achar (JDS)

Hiriyur – Raveendrappa (JDS)

Hosadurga – NA

Holalkere (SC) – NA

Jagalur (ST) – Deveraj (JDS)

Harihar – HS Shivashankar (JDS)

Honnali – Shivamurthy Gouda (JDS)

Shimoga Rural (SC) – NA

Bhadravati – Sharada Appajigowda (JDS)

Tirthahalli – NA

Shikaripur – NA

Sorab – Baasur Chandregowda (JDS)

Sagar – Zakir (JDS)

Kundapura – Ramesh Kundapura (JDS)

Udupi – Dakshat R Shetty (JDS)

Kapu – Sabeena Samad (JDS)

Karkal – Srikant K (JDS)

Sringeri – NA

Chikmagalur – NA

Tarikere – NA

Kadur – YSD Datta (JDS)

Chikkanayakanahalli – CB Suresh Babu (JDS)

Tiptur – Shanta Kumar (JDS)

Turuvekere – MT Krishnappa (JDS)

Kunigal – D. Nagarajaiah (JDS)

Tumkur City – NA

Tumkur Rural – NA

Koratagere (SC) – Sudhakar Lal (JDS)

Sira – Ugresh (JDS)

Pavagada (SC) – NA

Madhugiri – Veerabhadraiah (JDS)

Gauribidanur – NA

Bagepalli – Nagaraj Reddy (JDS)

Chikkaballapur – KP Bachegowda (JDS)

Chintamani – JK Krishna Reddy (JDS)

Srinivaspur – NA

Mulbagal (SC) – NA

Bangarapet (SC) – M. Mallesh Babu (JDS)

Kolar – CMR Srinath (JDS)

Malur – JE Ramegowda (JDS)

Yelahanka – Munegowda (JDS)

K.R. Pura – NA

Byatarayanapura – Venugopal (JDS)

Yeshvanthapura – NA

Rajarajeshwarinagar – NA

Dasarahalli – R. Manjunatha (JDS)

Mahalakshmi Layout – Rajanna (JDS)

Malleshwaram – Utkarsh (JDS)

Pulakeshinagar (SC) – NA

Sarvagnanagar – NA

C.V. Raman Nagar (SC) – NA

Shivajinagar – NA

Shanti Nagar – NA

Gandhi Nagar – V. Narayanaswamy (JDS)

Rajaji Nagar – Dr Anjanapa (JDS)

Vijay Nagar – NA

Chamrajpet – Govind Raju (JDS)

Chickpet – NA

Basavanagudi – Aramane Shankar (JDS)

Padmanaba Nagar – B Manjunath (JDS)

B.T.M. Layout – Venkatesh (JDS)

Jayanagar – Kale Gowda (JDS)

Bommanahalli – Narayanaraju (JDS)

Bangalore South – Rajagopal Reddy (JDS)

Anekal (SC) – KP Raju (JDS)

Hosakote – NA

Devanahalli (SC) – Nisarga Narayanaswamy (JDS)

Doddaballapur – Munegowda (JDS)

Nelamangala (SC) – D. Srinivasamurthy (JDS)

Magadi – A. Manjunath (JDS)

Ramanagaram – NA

Kanakapura – Nagaraj (JDS)

Channapatna – NA

Malavalli (SC) – Dr. K. Annadani (JDS)

Maddur – DC Thammanna (JDS)

Melukote – CS Puttaraju (JDS)

Mandya – BR Ramachandra (JDS)

Shrirangapattana – NA

Nagamangala – Suresh Gowda (JDS)

Krishnarajpet – NA

Belur – KS Lingesh (JDS)

Hassan – Swaroop Prakash (JDS)

Holenarasipur – HD Revanna (JDS)

Arkalgud – NA

Sakleshpur (SC) – HK Kumaraswamy (JDS)

Belthangady – NA

Moodabidri – NA

Mangalore City North – NA

Mangalore City South – NA

Mangalore – NA

Bantval – NA

Puttur – Divya Prabha (JDS)

Sullia (SC) – Professor Venkatesh HN (JDS)

Madikeri – M N Muthappa (JDS)

Virajpet – Mansoor Ali (JDS)

Piriyapatna – NA

Krishnarajanagara – NA

Hunsur – Harish Gowda (JDS)

Nanjangud (SC) – NA

Chamundeshwari – GT Deve Gowda (JDS)

Chamaraja – HK Ramesh (JDS)

Narasimharaja – NA

Varuna – Dr Bharathi Shankar (JDS)

Narasipur (SC) – Ashwinkumar (JDS)

Hanur – Manjunatha (JDS)

Kollegal (SC) – Puttaswami (JDS)

Chamarajanagar – Mallikarjun Swamy (JDS)

Gundlupet – Kadabur Manjunath (JDS)

Devar Hippargi – NA

Basavana Bagevadi – NA

Indi – Sommanagowda Patil (JDS)

Gurmitkal – Naganagowda Kandakur (JDS)

Bidar – Suryakant Nagaramarapalli (JDS)

Bhalki – NA

Gangawati – HR Chennakeshav (JDS)

Kalghatgi – Veerappa Sheegehatti (JDS)

Hangal – Manohar Tahsildar (JDS)

Haveri (SC) – Tukaram Malagi (JDS)

Harapanahalli – NA

Davanagere North – NA

Davanagere South – Amanulla Khan (JDS)

Mayakonda (SC) – Anandappa (JDS)

Channagiri – Tejashwi Patel (JDS)

Byndoor – NA

Mudigere (SC) – BB Ningaiah (JDS)

Gubbi –Nagaraja (JDS)

Sidlaghatta – NA

Kolar Gold Field (SC) – NA

Shravanabelagola – PS Balakrishna (JDS)

Arsikere – N R Santhosh (JDS)

Heggadadevankote (ST) – NA

Nagthan (SC) – Devananda P Chavan (JDS)

Sedam – Balaraj Guttedar (JDS)

Koppal – Chandrasekhar (JDS)

Ron – Mugadam Saab (JDS)

Hubli-Dharwad-Central – Siddalingeshgowda Odeyar (JDS)

Hagaribommanahalli (SC) – Nemiraj Nayak (JDS)

Hebbal – Mohd Altaf (JDS)

Govindraj Nagar – R. Prakash (JDS)

Mahadevapura (SC) – NA

Krishnaraja – NA

Manvi (ST) – NA

Shivamogga – NA

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.