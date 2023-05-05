Karnataka Election 2023: Is It Going To Be BJP This Time From Chickpet?
Chickpet comes under the Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency.
Chickpet is a neighborhood in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It is near the Electric Market area in Bengaluru and is a part of the Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency.
Also Read:
CHICKPET CANDIDATES LIST
Imran Pasha – JD(S)
You may like to read
R V Devaraju – INC
Uday Garudachar – BJP
2018 RESULTS
In 2018, Lingesha K S of the Janata Dal (Secular) won the Chickpet seat by defeating H K Suresh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a margin of 19690 votes.
Chickpet Assembly Constituency falls under the Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Tejasvi Surya won from Bangalore South Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 331192 votes by defeating B K Hariprasad of the Indian National Congress.
Chickpet Assembly constituency is one of the 224 seats in Karnataka State Assembly in India.
Chickpet comes under the Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency.
Chickpet will go to the polls on Wednesday, May 10 along with other 223 Assembly seats. Karnataka Election Result 2023 will be declared on May 13.
Out of the 224 seats for the Karnataka Assembly, a party must win 113 seats to get the majority mark and form the government.
Karnataka Elections will be held on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.