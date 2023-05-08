Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Election 2023: New Facial Recognition Technology Will Ease Voting Process in Bengaluru | Here’s How

Karnataka Elections 2023

Karnataka Election 2023: Attention voters! The Karnataka Election is going to be unique this year for many. You don’t have to stand in long queues to cast your vote in Bengaluru. The Election Commission on Monday said it will use facial recognition technology in a polling booth in Bengaluru, which could be the first time it is used in an assembly poll, amid concerns over privacy.

The EC said the facial recognition system will be implemented at one polling station — Room no. 2, Government Ramnarayan Chellaram College on Palace Road, near the office of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer — for the assembly elections on May 10.

Here’s How it works?

To make use of the new system, voters need to use EC’s Chunavana mobile application following which they need to enter their Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, and mobile number and then an OTP will be sent to their registered numbers. After this, they will have to upload a selfie on the app.

After the registration process, voters will have to undergo a facial recognition scanner after they reach the polling booth. If their photo matches that in the EC’s database, they would no longer need to provide documents and will be cleared to cast their votes at the polling booth.

The Election Commission said with this facility, the cases of bogus voting and electoral malpractices will be prevented and voters can exercise their franchise at ease.

This new facial recognition system is similar to DigiYatra, which is a biometric boarding system facilitated for passengers at airports to reduce queues.

What Are the Advantages of the New System?

The Election Commission further said that voters will be able to check the availability of parking spaces near polling booths on the Chunavana mobile application.

Voters can also check the queue status at polling booths in real time through the app.

Senior citizens and differently-abled can also request a wheelchair facility at polling stations through the app.

Pick-up and drop-off facilities (between the polling station and residence) for elderly and differently-abled voters have also been arranged.

Voters can also check details such as polling booths, contesting candidates, the election schedule, previous election details, a list of officers, details of the nearest police station, and healthcare facilities.

Karnataka Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023

Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023

Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023

Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023

Karnataka Election 2023 At a Glance

This time, a total of 5.21 crore voters are there in the state, including 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters in the state, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters.

In the 2018 state assembly elections, the BJP secured 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, however, failed to cross the halfway mark of 112 in the 224-member Assembly. On the other hand, the Congress won 78 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) got 38 seats.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.