Karnataka Election 2023: Why Winning Ron Assembly Seat Is Key To Sealing Power In The State

Karnataka Election 2023: Data suggests that the party which wins Ron Assembly seat in Gadag district wins the state.

Karnataka Election 2023: The Ron Assembly seat will go to polls on May 10.

Ron Assembly Election 2023: The Ron Assembly constituency, which falls under Gadag district in Karnataka, is represented by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kalakappa Bandi. The Ron Assembly seat will go to polls on May 10. All 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka will go to polls in single-phase on May 10. In 2018, Bandi had won the Ron Assembly seat by defeating Congress leader Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil.

Ron Assembly Election 2023: Will BJP MLA Kalakappa Bandi Retain Seat?

Sitting MLA Bandi, who was fielded by the BJP once again from the Ron constituency, will fight to retain his seat this time. Earlier, there were reports that there was a fierce competition for the Ron Assembly seat’s ticket between Kalakappa Bandi and his wife Samyukta and brother Sidappa. Sidappa, on his part, stated that he should be given the ticket from Ron as he was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker and the party had shown support to him. However, the BJP decided to go ahead with its sitting MLA Kalakappa Bandi, a veteran leader.

BJP’s Kalakappa Bandi won Ron Assembly seat by defeating Congress leader GS Patil with a margin of 83,735 votes in 2018. Bandi will once again compete against GS Patil, who was fielded by the Congress this time, from the seat. In 2013, GS Patil had won the Ron constituency by a margin of 74,593. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Anekal Doddiah while Janata Dal Secular (JDS) has fielded Mugadam Saab from Ron Assembly seat.

Karnataka Election 2023: Winning Ron Seat May Seal BJP’s Fate

It will be interesting to see who wins the Ron seat as AAP and JDS may polarise the votes of BJP and Congress in the seat. However, it unlikely that AAP or JDS may play spoilsport for BJP which is looking to retain power in Karnataka. The main contest is expected to be seen between Congress and BJP in Ron seat.The AAP, which contested on 28 seats in 2018 Karnataka Assembly Election, failed to make any mark. The Kejriwal-led party bagged 0.06 per cent vote share and all its candidates lost from the respective seats.

It is believed that the party which wins Ron Assembly seat in the Bombay-Karnataka region rules the state. Ron, a swing seat, is one of the 84 Assembly constituencies where the winning party had changed every election since 2008, according to election data maintained by Bengaluru based Azim Premji University as per a report by Hindustan Times.

About Karnataka Election 2023

The voting for 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka will take place on May 10 , and the results will be announced on May 13 . The last date for submitting nomination papers was April 20, the papers were scrutinised on April 21, and the last day for withdrawal of nominations is April 24.

for 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka will take place on , and the . The last date for submitting nomination papers was April 20, the papers were scrutinised on April 21, and the last day for withdrawal of nominations is April 24. Karnataka is set to witness a three-cornered contest between BJP, Congress and Janata Dal Secular (JDS).

The Congress and Communist Party of India (CPI) stitched alliance for the Karnataka assembly polls to fight against the Bharatya Janata Party (BJP) . As per the understanding between the two parties, the CPI cadre will support the Congress candidates in 215 of the 224 Assembly constituencies of the state.

stitched alliance for the Karnataka assembly polls to fight against the . As per the understanding between the two parties, the CPI cadre will support the Congress candidates in 215 of the 224 Assembly constituencies of the state. The CPI stated that apart from contesting the seven seats, it is extending its support to the CPI(M) candidate contesting from Bagepalli constituency, and the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party candidate from Melkote constituency.

Brief: The polling for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will take in single phase on May 10 (Wednesday) and the results will be declared on May 13 (Saturday).

