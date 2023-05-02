Home

Karnataka Election 2023: Will BJP Be Able To Retain Sagar Assembly Seat?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded sitting MLA Halappa Harathalu from the Sagar seat while the Congress has given ticket to Gopalakrishnna Belur.

The voting for Sagar constituency, along with other 223 Assembly seats, will take place on May 10.

Karnataka Election 2023: Sagar Assembly constituency, which lies in Shimoga district of Karnataka, is represented by BJP's H Halappa Harathalu. Harathalu had won the Sagar seat by a margin of 78,475 in 2018 Karnataka Election. The voting for Sagar constituency, along with other 223 Assembly seats, will take place on May 10. Karnataka Election Result 2023 will be declared on May 13.

Sagar Election 2023: Will BJP be able to retain seat?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded sitting MLA Halappa Harathalu from the Sagar seat. The Congress, however, has given ticket to Gopalakrishnna Belur instead of Kagodu Thimmappa who lost against BJP’s Harathulu in 2018 Karnataka Assembly Election. Kagodu Thimmappa had reportedly pushed for a ticket for his daughter Raja Nandini but Congress decided to back Gopalakrishnna Belur from the Sagar constituency. Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded M B Girishgowda.

Sagar Assembly constituency: Key candidates

BJP – H Halappa Harathalu

– H Halappa Harathalu Congress – Gopalakrishnna Belur

– Gopalakrishnna Belur JDS – M B Girishgowda

About Karnataka Election 2023 – Key Points To Know

The voting for 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka will take place on May 10 , and the results will be announced on May 13 .

for 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka will take place on , and the . Karnataka is set to witness a three-cornered contest between BJP, Congress and Janata Dal Secular (JDS).

The Congress and Communist Party of India (CPI) stitched alliance for the Karnataka assembly polls to fight against the Bharatya Janata Party (BJP) . As per the understanding between the two parties, the CPI cadre will support the Congress candidates in 215 of the 224 Assembly constituencies of the state.

stitched alliance for the Karnataka assembly polls to fight against the . As per the understanding between the two parties, the CPI cadre will support the Congress candidates in 215 of the 224 Assembly constituencies of the state. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto – The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a slew of promises in its manifesto for Karnataka polls including implementing the Uniform Civil Code and National Register of Citizens and providing three free cooking gas cylinders to BPL families annually. The BJP promised to launch the ‘Poshane’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half-litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna- siri dhanya (millets) through monthly ration kits.

– The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a slew of promises in its manifesto for Karnataka polls including implementing the Uniform Civil Code and National Register of Citizens and providing three free cooking gas cylinders to BPL families annually. The BJP promised to launch the ‘Poshane’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half-litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna- siri dhanya (millets) through monthly ration kits. Congress manifesto – The Congress, in its manifesto, promised to take “decisive action” as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.

– The Congress, in its manifesto, promised to take “decisive action” as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others. Janata Dal Secular (JDS) manifesto – In its manifesto ‘Janata Pranalike’, the JDS promised to bring back four per cent reservation for Muslims, save Nandini milk brand and throw out Gujarat-based dairy cooperation Amul in Karnataka. The JDS also announced scheme for providing Rs 2,000 to agricultural labour families every month and give Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to women who marry farmers.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023

Date of voting – May 10 (Wednesday)

Date of counting – May 13 (Saturday)

