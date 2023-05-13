Home

Karnataka Election 2023: Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar – Who Will Be Next Chief Minister?

Karnataka Election 2023: Known as the Congress warhorse, Siddaramaiah has emerged as the undisputed leader for the post of chief minister.

With Congress taking a massive lead in Karnataka Assembly polls, DK Shivakumar is also emerging as one of the main contenders for the CM’s post.

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Latest Update: The Congress is on its way to scripting an emphatic victory in Karnataka in the assembly polls, winning three seats and gaining the lead in 129 other seats as party leaders thanked the voters for their support. A win in Karnataka for Congress means the party is staring at its next speed breaker — who will be the chief minister?

At this crucial juncture, multiple contenders are there in the line for the coveted CM crown. Even as the Congress has made every effort to put up a united show in the state amid buzz of growing rivalry between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, party insiders say the Congress has been unable to quell the disquiet. Take a look at 3 possible candidates who are in fray for the chief minister’s post.

Siddaramaiah

Known as the Congress warhorse, Siddaramaiah has emerged as the undisputed leader for the post of chief minister. Earlier, Siddaramaiah had made headlines during the election campaigning for the Karnataka elections. He made news when he declared that the 2023 polls would be his last electoral battle. On the issue of differences in opinion between him and Shivakumar, Siddaramaih had denied any differences.

DK Shivakumar

With Congress taking a massive lead in Karnataka Assembly polls, DK Shivakumar is also emerging as one of the main contenders for the CM’s post. Shivakumar climbed to fame in 2017 when Sonia Gandhi’s long-time advisor, the late Ahmed Patel, faced a tough Rajya Sabha election.

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Latest Developments

With taking lead in 138 seats, the Congress is on its way to scoring an emphatic victory in Karnataka polls. The BJP is leading in 66 seats and Janata Dal-Secular in 22, according to the latest trends from Election Commission.

Independents are ahead on two seats and Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha on one each. Independent candidates are ahead on four seats and Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha on one each. In terms of vote share, Congress got 43 per cent, BJP 36 per cent and JD(S) 13.2 per cent.

Voting for the 224-member Karnataka assembly was held on May 10 and counting of votes began at 8 AM on Saturday.

