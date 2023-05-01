Home

Karnataka Election 2023: BJP Releases Poll Manifesto, Promises Uniform Civil Code

In its manifesto, the BJP promised to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka and offer free cooking gas cylinders to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

BJP president JP Nadda released the party's manifesto or vision document called 'Praja Dhwani' in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. In its manifesto, the BJP promised to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka and offer free cooking gas cylinders to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

BJP president JP Nadda released the party’s manifesto or vision document called ‘Praja Dhwani’ in Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa were also present during the event. “The manifesto for Karnataka has not been formulated sitting in an AC room, rather a due exercise has been done; a great amount of toil and perseverance by our workers who visited every corner of the State was done, before this was created,” Nadda said.

Karnataka Election 2023: BJP releases manifesto | Key Points

Focus on Bengaluru apartment dwellers: If voted to power again, the BJP promised to improve the “ease of living of apartment dwellers in Bengaluru by constituting the Karnataka Residents’ Welfare Consultative Committee to reform the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972 and to modernise the grievance redressal mechanism”.

If voted to power again, the BJP promised to improve the “ease of living of apartment dwellers in Bengaluru by constituting the Karnataka Residents’ Welfare Consultative Committee to reform the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972 and to modernise the grievance redressal mechanism”. State Capital Region: Nadda said, “We will develop Bengaluru for the next generation by designating it as ‘State Capital Region’, and executing a comprehensive, technology-led city development program – centred around Ease of Life, cohesive transportation networks and enabling ecosystems for making Bengaluru a Global Hub of Digital Innovation.”

Nadda said, “We will develop Bengaluru for the next generation by designating it as ‘State Capital Region’, and executing a comprehensive, technology-led city development program – centred around Ease of Life, cohesive transportation networks and enabling ecosystems for making Bengaluru a Global Hub of Digital Innovation.” Free cooking gas for BPL families: The BJP manifesto also promises to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families annually. The three cylinders will be provided one each during the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali.

The BJP manifesto also promises to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families annually. The three cylinders will be provided one each during the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali. Poshana scheme: The party said it woul launch the ‘Poshana’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna – siri dhanya through monthly ration kits.

