Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Polling In 224 Assembly Seats Underway, PM Modi Urges, ‘Vote In Large Numbers’

Karnataka Election 2023: Stay tuned to india.com for latest polling updates on Karnataka Assembly Election across 224 constituencies.

Updated: May 10, 2023 8:03 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

  • 7:51 AM IST

    Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE CN Ashwathnarayan cast his vote says ‘BJP is people’s party, will 100% win’

    Karnataka minister and BJP candidate from Malleshwaram constituency, CN Ashwathnarayan exuded confidence in the saffron party’s victory in the state as he cast his vote. He said,”…BJP has been a people’s party and it represents all sections. In the background of globalisation, we need to have a party which is strong enough to represent the people across the globe…”

  • 7:49 AM IST

    Kannada actress Amulya and her husband cast their votes at a polling booth in RR Nagar, Bengaluru.

  • 7:34 AM IST

    Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Reminds Voters of Congress’ 5 Guarantees; Urges Them To Vote For ‘Progressive Karnataka’

  • 7:33 AM IST

    Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Former Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa visits and offers prayers at Sri Huccharaya Swami Temple in Shikaripur, along with his family.

    His son, BY Vijayendra is contesting from the Assembly constituency.

  • 7:32 AM IST

    Siddalinga Swami of Siddaganga mutt casts his vote for Karnataka Elections2023, at a polling booth in Tumakuru

  • 7:18 AM IST

    Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Security arrangements

    According to poll officials, elaborate security arrangements have been made across the state for the smooth conduct of elections and forces have been deployed from neighbouring states as well.

    As many as 84,119 State Police Officers and 58,500 CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces ) police in 650 CoYs (companies) are on law & order and security duty on poll day across the state.

    ‘Critical Polling Stations’ are covered by one or more of the measures like Micro Observers, Webcasting and CCTVs to keep a watch on the polling process as force multipliers.

  • 7:16 AM IST

    Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Home Minister Amit Shah urges citizens to vote for “good governance

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah urges people in Karnataka to come out in large numbers to vote for “good governance, development and prosperity in the state”.

  • 7:15 AM IST

  • 7:08 AM IST

    Karnataka Election 2023 Voting LIVE: Actor Prakash Raj arrives at polling booth in St. Joseph’s School in Shanti Nagar, Bengaluru to cast his vote

  • 7:07 AM IST

    Voting begins for the single-phase election for the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: After a high voltage campaign by the political parties, it is now time for the mega battle of ballots in Karnataka, with the state all set to elect its representatives to the 224-member Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. Voting for the high stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began at 7 am in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress eyes a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While the ruling BJP aims to break a 38-year jinx in the southern state – which has never voted an incumbent party to power since 1985, the Congress will hope to return to power riding on allegations of corruption against the ruling party. A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their votes in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray.

