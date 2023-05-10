Home

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Polling In 224 Assembly Seats Underway, PM Modi Urges, ‘Vote In Large Numbers’

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: After a high voltage campaign by the political parties, it is now time for the mega battle of ballots in Karnataka, with the state all set to elect its representatives to the 224-member Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. Voting for the high stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began at 7 am in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress eyes a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While the ruling BJP aims to break a 38-year jinx in the southern state – which has never voted an incumbent party to power since 1985, the Congress will hope to return to power riding on allegations of corruption against the ruling party. A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their votes in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.