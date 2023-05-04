Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Election 2023: Can Congress Widen Its Victory Margin In Sringeri This Time?

Karnataka Election 2023: Can Congress Widen Its Victory Margin In Sringeri This Time?

Sringeri Assembly Election 2023: For Sringeri constituency, it’s Sudhakar S Shetty from JD(S), Rajan Gowda HS from AAP, TD Rajegowda from INC, and DN Jeevaraj.

In 2018, TD Rajegowda of Congress won the seat.

Sringeri, located on the banks of the river Tunga, also called Shringeri is a hill town and Taluk headquarters located in Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka. It is part of Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha seat.

Sringeri will go to the polls on Wednesday, May 10 along with other 223 Assembly seats. Karnataka Election Result 2023 will be declared on May 13.

You may like to read

SRINGERI CANDIDATES LIST

Sudhakar S Shetty – JD(S)

Rajan Gowda HS – AAP

TD Rajegowda – INC

DN Jeevaraj – BJP

Sringeri comes under the Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka.

In 2018, TD Rajegowda of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating DN Jeevaraj of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 1989 votes.

The major parties in the fray are Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian National Congress (INC), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

2018 RESULTS

In 2018, TD Rajegowda of the Indian National Congress (INC) won the seat by defeating DN Jeevaraj of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a margin of 1989 votes.

For the 2023 Assembly Elections, four big parties, among others, have fielded their candidates who are Sudhakar S Shetty from JD(S), Rajan Gowda HS from AAP, TD Rajegowda from INC, and DN Jeevaraj from the BJP.

Sringeri Assembly Constituency falls under the Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shobha Karandlaje of the BJP won from Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha Seat with a margin of 349599 votes by defeating Pramod Madhwaraj of the Janata Dal (Secular).

Sringeri Assembly constituency is one of the 224 seats in Karnataka State Assembly in India.

Out of the 224 seats for the in Karnataka Assembly, a party must win 113 seats to get the majority mark and form the government.

Karnataka Elections which will be held on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.