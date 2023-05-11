Home

Karnataka Election: Curfew Imposed in Dakshina Kannada After Congress, BJP Workers Clash Over Raising Slogans

Karnataka Election 2023: The curfew has been clamped within the limits of Cavuru police station. A check-post has been set up in Moodushedde and all the vehicles are being checked.

Giving details, police said the incident took place at Moodushedde on the outskirts of Mangaluru city.

Karnataka Election 2023 Latest Update: Karnataka Police on Thursday imposed curfew in Moodushedde area in Dakshina Kannada after the cadres of Congress and BJP resorted to violence on the issue of raising slogans at the end of Assembly elections in the state.

A few miscreants also pelted stones on the car of the Congress candidate from Moodbidri constituency, Mithun Rai. As a precautionary measure, the police have clamped curfew in the area.

Curfew Imposed in Moodushedde Area

As the BJP workers raised “Modi, Modi” slogans, the Congress cadres countered it with “Jai Congress” slogans. Soon after, Mithun Rai reached the spot and arguments broke out between the supporters of the opposing parties which led to a clash.

According to police, the vehicle of Rai was damaged in the incident in which two policemen suffered injuries. To quell the tension in the area, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain visited the spot.

The Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) personnel have also been deputed to the area as a precautionary measure.

Commissioner Jain said the situation is under control now and additional forces have been provided. “Two policemen and three Congress workers were injured in the incident. The situation is under control now,” he said.

The curfew has been clamped within the limits of Cavuru police station. A check-post has been set up in Moodushedde and all the vehicles are being checked.

Karnataka Election Ends

Voting for the Karnataka Assembly ended at 6 PM on Wednesday and the overall voter turnout till 5 PM was recorded at 65.69 per cent, the Election Commission (EC) said. The highest polling till 5 PM was recorded by Chickaballapur district at 76.64 per cent, while the BBMP (South) district recorded the lowest at 48.63 per cent.

Bangalore Rural recorded 76.10 per cent polling till 5 pm, with Bagalkot trailing at 70.04 per cent and Bangalore Urban at 52.19 per cent.

Polling for 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka began at 7 am on Wednesday. After a slow start, the turnout picked up as the day wore on.

Polling for 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka began at 7 am on Wednesday. After a slow start, the turnout picked up as the day wore on.