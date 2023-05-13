Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Election Result 2023: Jagadish Shettar To Laxman Savadi, How Turncoats Performed

Karnataka Election Result 2023: Laxman Savadi, the former Karnataka deputy chief Minister, who quit BJP to join Congress ahead of polls, had won from Athani Assembly seat.

Karnataka Election Result 2023: Jagadish Shettar contested from Hubli-Dharwad-Central seat while Laxman Savadi contested from Athani constituency.

Karnataka Election Result 2023: The Congress comfortably passed the halfway-mark in Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. It was a cakewalk for Congress in Karnataka as it emerged as the single-largest party in the state by moving past 130 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on over 60 seats while HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal Secular (JDS) won over 20 seats.

Laxman Savadi from Athani

Former Karnataka deputy chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who quit BJP to join Congress ahead of polls, had won from Athani Assembly seat. Laxman Savadi, a prominent lingayat leader Savadi and a three-time MLA from Athani in Belagavi district, had won the seat by defeating BJP’s Mahesh Irangouda Kumathalli by a massive margin of 76,122 votes.

Earlier, Savadi said he had been loyal to the BJP and helped the party candidates win in other parts of the state as well but it did not live up to its promise of fielding him in the 2023 Assembly election from Athani. He had switched to Congress just days ahead of Karnataka polls after the party promised to field him from the Athani seat.

Jagadish Shettar from Hubli-Dharwad-Central

Jagadish Shettar, a former chief minister of Karnataka, changed his allegience to Congress after BJP denied him ticket. Contesting on a Congress ticket, Jagadish Shettar, another prominent lingayat leader, is set to lose from Hubli-Dharwad-Central seat. Shettar was pitted against BJP’s Mahesh Tenginakai.

MP Kumaraswamy from Mudigere

Mudigere MLA M P Kumaraswamy, a former BJP leader, had joined Janata Dal Secular (JDS) after the saffron party refused to give him ticket. M P Kumaraswamy is set to lose from Mudigere against Congress’s Nayana Motamma and BJP’s Deepak Doddaiah. M P Kumaraswamy secured third position in Mudigere behind Congress and BJP candidates.

HD Thammaiah from Chikmagalur

A tough contest was witnessed in Chikmagalur where Congress leader HD Thammaiah who is pitted against BJP heavyweight CT Ravi. Thammaiah, a close aide of CT Ravi, had switched over to Congress after BJP denied him a ticket.

