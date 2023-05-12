Home

Karnataka Election Result 2023 LIVE STREAMING: When, Where And How To Watch LIVE Counting of Votes

Stay tuned to this space for the fastest updates on vote counting and trend analysis. One can also read poll-related stories on their phone by downloading India.com’s app on their Android or iOS handset.

Karnataka Election Result 2023 LIVE Streaming: The results of the high-voltage Karnataka Assembly elections will be announced on Saturday, May 13. The single-phase elections to the 224 seats were held on May 10 which witnessed a fierce fight between BJP and the Congress, besides the JD(S). According to the Election Commission, the state witnessed a notable voter turnout of 73.19 per cent, which election officials lauded as a remarkable achievement.

The state, often considered the BJP’s stronghold in southern India, is speculated by various pollsters to potentially yield a hung assembly. Several exit polls have also predicted a neck-to-neck fight, Congress may have an edge over BJP while JD(S) could emerge as a crucial player in the formation of the next government, according to a few exit poll projections.

Karnataka Election Result 2023: vote counting date and time

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, the votes will be counted on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The results will be announced as soon as the counting is finished.

website and app. The Election Commission (EC) will start releasing result trends from 8 am onwards on itsand app.

Where to Watch Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023

The live updates of the counting of votes for the Karnataka assembly election will be updated on the official website of the Election Commission of India – eci.gov.in.

For 360-degree coverage, you can also watch Zee News’ Live TV online. The Live streaming of the ZEE News: CLICK HERE

You can also check our Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Blog to get the latest updates on the same.

You can also catch LIVE COVERAGE of the Karnataka Election 2023 Result on YouTube and popular video streaming website and app Zee5.

Karnataka Election Result 2023: Steps To Check Result On ECI Website Visit Official website of the Election Commission of India https://results.eci.gov.in/.

Click on the tab that reads ‘ General Elections to Assembly Constituency May 2023 ’

’ A new window will appear on your screen.

Results of Karnataka Elections 2023 for preferred state will be displayed on your screen.

Select Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023

Karnataka Election Result 2023: How to track counting on ECI voter helpline App? The Voter Helpline app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, can also be used to track the results. The mobile app provides users with comprehensive information on candidates, including their profiles, income statements, assets, and criminal cases. Citizens can download this information in PDF format and print it out. Additionally, the app offers an election schedule for the user’s area, as well as frequently asked questions on topics such as voters, elections, EVMs, and results. Users can access contact details of polling officials such as BLO, ERO, DEO, and CEO and contact them directly. The app also allows users to file complaints related to electoral services and track their status. For further complaints, users can call the National Contact Centre at 1800111950 or the State Contact Centre at 1950.

