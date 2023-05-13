Karnataka Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes For Gokak, Athani, Saundatti Yellamma, Khanpur To Begin At 8 AM

Home

Karnataka Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for Belagavi district's constituencies - Nippani, Chikkodi-Sadalga, Athani, Kagwad, Kudachi (SC), Raibag (SC), Hukkeri, Arabhavi, Gokak, Saundatti Yellamma, Belgaum Uttar, Belgaum Dakshin, Belgaum Rural, Khanapur, Kittur, Bailhongal, Saundatti Yellamma and Ramdurg to begin shortly.

Gokak Athani Saundatti Yellamma Khanapur Kittur Kailhongal Election 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting for Karnataka Election 2023 will shortly take place today. As per the Election Commission, the voter turnout in Belagavi district in Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 recorded 76.95 per cent – which is slightly higher than what it was registered in 2018 state Assembly polls with 76.18 per cent. The Athani Assembly constituency in Belagavi district recorded highest voter turnout at 83.68 per cent. Athani seat is witnessing a tough fight between former Karnataka deputy chief minister and Congress leader Laxman Savadi and BJP candidate Mahesh Kumathalli. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to counting from Belagavi district’s 18 constituencies – Nippani, Chikkodi-Sadalga, Athani, Kagwad, Kudachi (SC), Raibag (SC), Hukkeri, Arabhavi, Gokak, Saundatti Yellamma, Belgaum Uttar, Belgaum Dakshin, Belgaum Rural, Khanapur, Kittur, Bailhongal, Saundatti Yellamma and Ramdurg.

