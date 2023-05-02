Home

Karnataka Elections 2023: 200 Units Free Electricity, Rs 2,000 Per Month To Each Women Family Head, Free Bus Travel For Women: Congress Poll Manifesto

The grand old party has promised that upon coming to power, the government would provide 200 units of free electricity to all houses, Rs 2,000 every month to each and every woman head of the family and more.

Bengaluru: The Indian National Congress has on Tuesday made a slew of promises in its manifesto for the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections.

The grand old party has promised that upon coming to power, the government would provide 200 units of free electricity to all houses, Rs 2,000 every month to each and every woman head of the family and Rs 3,000 per month for two years to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 per month to unemployed diploma holders.

The party has also promised free travel to all women in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses.

Karnataka Congress has also promised that it would “sympathetically consider an extension of OPS to the pensionable government employees who joined service since 2006, to fill unapproved vacancies in all Government Departments within one year”.

The party has also promised to provide 500 litres of tax-free diesel every year for deep sea fishing and to provide Rs 6,000 to all marine fishermen as a lean period allowance during the fishing holiday also to purchase cow dung at Rs 3 per kg and establish compost/manure centres in villages involving rural women/youth.

In its manifesto, the Congress also promises to ensure that the contractual works begin within 90 days of the issue of the work order, get the work completed within the time specified in the contract and settle the bills of the contractors within the time frame of contractual agreement and to provide a special allowance of Rs 5,000 per month to police officials on night duty and one month’s extra pay per year.

(This is a breaking copy. Story is being updated)

