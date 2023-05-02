Home

Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress Hints At Banning Bajrang Dal, PFI In Its Manifesto

Bengaluru: In its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress party has said that it will take “decisive action” as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India (PFI) and others.

“We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations”, read the Congress manifesto released by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge here.

“The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred against communities on the grounds of caste and religion.”

“We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities,” it added.

The grand old party’s manifesto was released by Kharge in presence of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Commitee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

BJP On PFI Ban

In April, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in Karnataka that each vote to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will protect the state from the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

“Each vote counts, so ensure it goes to the right leadership. When the people of Karnataka press the ‘Lotus’ symbol, understand that you are not voting to elect an MLA or a minister and Chief Minister. Your vote will further strengthen PM Modi’s hands in creating ‘Mahan Karnataka’. Your vote will protect Karnataka from PFI,” Shah had said addressing a public meeting at Shirahatti.

Government Action Against PFI

In September 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs had declared the PFI and its many affiliates as ‘unlawful association’ after its involvement in violent activities came to light during investigations carried out by various state police units and national agencies.

(With ANI inputs)

