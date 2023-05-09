Home

Karnataka Elections 2023: Voting Date, Result, Key Constituencies — All Details Here

Karnataka Elections 2023: Voting Date, Result, Key Constituencies — All Details Here

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Stage is set for yet another showdown between the ruling BJP, the Congress and the JD(S) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the curtains came down on the hig

Karnataka Elections 2023: Voting Date, Result, Key Constituencies — All Details Here

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Stage is set for yet another showdown between the ruling BJP, the Congress and the JD(S) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the curtains came down on the high decibel campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Karnataka is the only southern state where the BJP has been in power, and it existed as the single-largest party in the 2018 election, obtaining 104 seats in the 224-member legislature. As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, the Karnataka elections 2023 will be held in a single phase to elect a new government which should be in place by May 24.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Date

Karnataka will vote for a new government on May 10, 2023, and the results will be out after three days on May 13. The Election Commission of India will announce the elections on their website.

Karnataka Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023

Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023

Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023

Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023

HOW TO CHECK THE KARNATAKA ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2023 ONLINE:

The Election Commission will publish the results in real-time on its website – eci.gov.in.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Election Commission eci.gov.in .

Visit the official website of the Election Commission . Step 2: Then select ‘General Elections to Assembly Constituency April 2023’.

Then select ‘General Elections to Assembly Constituency April 2023’. Step 3: The results will appear on your screen.

Karnataka Elections 2023: Quick Facts

The state of Karnataka currently has 28 parliamentary seats and 224 assembly constituencies. Of the 224 Assembly seats, 36 are reserved for SCs and 15 for STs.

The BJP, which is on the ruling side, is opposed by the Indian National Congress (INC). Vajubhai Vala is the governor of the state and Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri is the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Karnataka Elections 2023: Voter Details

There are a total of 58,282 polling stations, of which 28,866 fall in urban areas. The average number of voters per polling station is 883. The Election Commission of India said it has identified sensitive booths where it will deploy a three-pronged approach.

There are 9.17 lakh first-time voters in Karnataka. In a first, the ECI has also made voting from home available in the state for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities in the upcoming elections.

There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in the state, which includes 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters. The Election Commission has said that it will set up special booths for vulnerable tribal groups and transgenders.

Karnataka Elections 2023: Key Constituencies

Shiggaon: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is contesting from the Shiggaon constituency. Varuna: The seat has been a bastion for former chief minister Siddaramaiah and his family. Kanakapura: It is the home turf of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Vokkaliga strongman DK Shivakumar. Channapatna: This constituency will witness two-time Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy contesting from the seat Shikaripura: The BJP has fielded party veteran and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra from this constituency. Ramanagara: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy is fielded from here.

Karnataka Elections 2023 BJP Manifesto

On Monday, May 1, BJP National President JP Nadda released the party manifesto with 16 key promises.

Implementation of UCC (Uniform Civil Code) Introduction of NRC in Karnataka Namma clinic in every ward Atal Ahara Kendra in every ward Upgradation of government schools 10 lakh job opportunities Poshana scheme Bengaluru to be the State Capital Region ₹3000 K-Agri fund Karnataka to become an e-vehicle hub Distribution of 10 lakh housing sites Three cylinders to BPL families for free Samanvya schemes to ITs, SMEs Nandini milk to BPL families 5 kg Shri Anna – Siri Dhanya through monthly ration kits

Karnataka Elections 2023 Congress Manifesto

On Tuesday, May 2, Congress released its ‘Sarva Jananagada Shanthiya Thota’. Here are the key takeaways from the manifesto.

Gruha Jyothi promises 200 units of free power. Gruha Lakshmi offers ₹2,000 to each woman head of the family Anna Bhagya promises 10 kilograms of food grains to families with BPL card Yuva Nidhi will give ₹3,000 a month to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders Free travel to all women in regular Karnataka State Road Transport and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses To increase reservations for SCs from 15 to 17 per cent and for Scheduled Tribes from 3 to 7 per cent To restore minority reservation by 4 per cent Increase reservations for Lingayats and Vokkaliggas and other communities; pursue inclusion in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution. Overruling all unjust laws & other anti-people laws passed by the BJP govt within one year of coming to power, says the party in its manifesto

