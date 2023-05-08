Karnataka Elections 2023: Will Congress Disrupt BJP’s Ambition To Retain Seat In Bagalkot?

Home

In the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, a party or a coalition needs 113 seats in order to secure a majority to stake claim to form the state government.

New Delhi: In a matter of days, the southern state of Karnataka will go to elections. The polling will happen on 10 May 2023 and the results will be announced on 13 May 2023. As much as this election would determine which party would the state chooses, this election is also widely seen as an indicator for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s prospectus of winning a third consecutive term in the national level in 2024.

Karnataka Elections 2023: Constituency Watch – Bagalkot

Bagalkot Assembly constituency of Karnataka lies in the Bagalkot district. It is categorised as a General seat.

Bagalkot Vidhan Sabha seat falls in the Kittur Karnataka, erstwhile Mumbai Karnataka, region of the state.

Bagalkot Assembly Election 2023

On May 10, the Bagalkot Vidhan Sabha seat will hold elections to chose the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its sitting MLA Veerabhadrayya Charantimath once again in the constituency.

The Indian National Congress has given ticket to former MLA Hullappa Yamanappa Meti. The Aam Aadmi Party, a new entrant in the state, has given the Bagalkot ticket to Ramesh Badanur while the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) has nominated Devraj Patil.

Bagalkot Assembly Election 2018

The last Bagalkot Assembly election was won by BJP’s Veerabhadrayya (Veeranna) Charantimath, who defeated Hullappa Yamanappa Meti by a margin of 15,934 votes.

In the 2018 Bagalkot Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,03,821 electors, of which 1,02,356 were male, 1,01,460 female and 5 electors belonged to the third gender. Bagalkot recorded a voter turnout of 70.01 per cent in 2018.

