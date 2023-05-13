Home

Karnataka Elections: Man Gets ‘Siddaramaiah CM’ Tattoo Inked On His Chest In Mysuru: Watch

This morning, i.e., on Saturday, as the election trends of just concluded Assembly Elections for Karnataka started to pour in, Congress leaders and workers started celebrating in anticipation of a victory for the party by a huge margin, as suggested by a few exit polls. Till the time of filing this story, Congress is comfortably ahead of the majority mark of 113 leading on 137 seats of states’ 224 seats.

Amidst the sense of euphoria and ongoing celebrations, one supporter of senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah got a tattoo inked on his chest which reads “Siddaramaiah CM” the video of which is going viral.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

#WATCH | Man engraved with ‘Siddaramaiah CM’ tattoo on his chest in Mysuru, as Congress consolidates win in Karnataka elections pic.twitter.com/fiu0JiFZ4T — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

With these results, Congress has bounced back and looks all set to form the government. The incumbent BJP is leading on 63 seats while the JD(S) is leading on 20.

As the results went strongly in the favour of Congress and the BJP lost a big number of seats, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat as he said, “In spite of a lot of efforts put in by the Prime Minister and the BJP workers, we have not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come, we will do a detailed analysis. We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections.”

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We will brief the candidates about how to react. The high command will take decisions.” Meanwhile, it is learned that Congress MLAs would be moved to neighbouring Tamil Nadu to neutralise any poaching efforts.

