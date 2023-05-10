Home

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023: Check Date, Time; When And Where To Watch Live Streaming

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 Live Coverage: The voting for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections will conclude at 6 PM. And soon after this, various agencies will start running exit polls for the Karnataka Elections 2023. This year, a total of 2,615 candidates (2,429 males, 185 females, one other) are in the fray for 224 assembly seats in Karnataka. Polling began at 7 AM today and over 52.03% voter turnout recorded till 3 PM.

Agencies such as Matrize, CVoter, Lokniti-CSDS, Axis My India, and Today’s Chanakya are expected to release their exit poll results on TV channels as soon as the polling is concluded.

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming

Zee News will bring you live coverage of the exit poll for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections after 6 PM. India.com Digital will publish the exit poll results, while its television news channel, Zee News, will broadcast the predictions.

2018 Karnataka Assembly Election Results

In 2018 Karnataka Assembly Elections, the BJP was the front-runner with 104 seats, the Congress had 80 seats, JD (S) 38, while the KPJP, the BSP, and independent had one seat each.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Voter Turnout So Far

A voter turnout of 52.18 per cent was recorded in the ongoing Karnataka Assembly polls till 3 PM. The Election Commission informed on Wednesday said at 63.36 per cent, Ramanagaram recorded the highest voter turnout at 3 PM while the B.B.M.P (South) recorded the lowest voter turnout at 40.28 per cent. The overall voter turnout till 1 PM was recorded at 37.25 per cent, a significant uptick from 20.99 per cent at 11 AM.

The ongoing Assembly polls would decide the electoral fates of 2,615 candidates across parties.

In this year’s Karnataka polls, the Congress (supported by the CPI), and JDS are contesting on their own, aiming to form their government with a full majority.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Central recorded 29.41 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm while it was 29.90 per cent in BBMP (North).

BBMP (South) saw a voting percentage of 30.68 per cent, Bagalkot 40.87 per cent, Bangalore Rural 40.16 per cent, Bangalore Urban 31.54 per cent, Belgaum 37.48 and Bellary 39.74 per cent till 1 pm.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 44.17 per cent voter turnout, Bijapur 36.55 per cent, Davanagere 38.64 per cent, Uttara Kannada 42.43 per cent and Tumkur 40.60 per cent.

