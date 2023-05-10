Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Exit Poll Result 2023 Live Updates: Congress Likely to Form Govt With 103-118 Seats, BJP Expected to Get 79-94 Seats

live

Karnataka Exit Poll Result 2023 Live Updates: Congress Likely to Form Govt With 103-118 Seats, BJP Expected to Get 79-94 Seats

The exit poll results will be released by various news channels after 6:30 PM.

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 Live Updates: As the polling for the Karnataka Assembly election concluded at 6 PM, exit poll predictions by agencies will be released shortly. However, the final results will be declared by the Election Commission of India on May 13. The exit poll results will be released by various news channels after 6:30 PM. Over 65.69% voter turnout was recorded till 5 PM.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka is aiming to make history again by retaining its stronghold in the south, while the Congress is also fighting back aggressively to take it to the top post.

After the polling is concluded, several agencies, including CVoter, Lokniti-CSDS, Axis My India, and Today’s Chanakya, are expected to release their exit poll results on television channels.

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023: Check Live Updates Here

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.