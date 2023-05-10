ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Karnataka
  • Karnataka Exit Poll Result 2023 Live Updates: Congress Likely to Form Govt With 103-118 Seats, BJP Expected to Get 79-94 Seats
live

Karnataka Exit Poll Result 2023 Live Updates: Congress Likely to Form Govt With 103-118 Seats, BJP Expected to Get 79-94 Seats

Stay tuned to India.com to get the live updates on Karnataka Assembly election exit poll 2023.

Updated: May 10, 2023 6:41 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023: India.com Digital will publish the exit poll results, while its television news channel, Zee News, will broadcast the predictions.
Karnataka Exit Poll 2023: India.com Digital will publish the exit poll results, while its television news channel, Zee News, will broadcast the predictions.

Live Updates

  • 6:47 PM IST

    Zee News-Matrize Exit Poll Result Live Updates: Seat Share

    BJP – 79-94

    Congress – 103-118

    JDS – 25-33

  • 6:45 PM IST

    Zee News-Matrize Exit Poll Result Live Updates: Vote Share

    BJP: 36% vote share

    Congress: 41% vote share

    JDS: 17% vote share

  • 6:36 PM IST

    Zee News-Matrize Exit Poll Result Live Updates: BJP is projected to win 79-94 seats and Congress is projected get 103-118 seats. On the other hand, JD(s) is expected to get 25-33 seats

  • 6:32 PM IST

    Zee News-Matrize Exit Poll Live Updates: BJP Projected to Win 36% Vote Share and Congress 41%

  • 6:30 PM IST

    Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018

    In 2018 Karnataka Assembly Elections, the BJP was the front-runner with 104 seats, the Congress had 80 seats, JD (S) 38, while the KPJP, the BSP, and independent had one seat each.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 Live Updates: Will there be a hung assembly this time? All eyes are on the exit polls now.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 Live Updates: Polling for 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka started at 7 AM and after a slow start, the turnout picked up as the day progressed.

  • 6:23 PM IST

    Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 LIVE Updates: Major political parties such as BJP, Congress and JD(S) have made a strong pitch to boost their electoral prospects in Karnataka.

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 Live Updates: As the polling for the Karnataka Assembly election concluded at 6 PM, exit poll predictions by agencies will be released shortly. However, the final results will be declared by the Election Commission of India on May 13. The exit poll results will be released by various news channels after 6:30 PM. Over 65.69% voter turnout was recorded till 5 PM.

Also Read:

The ruling BJP in Karnataka is aiming to make history again by retaining its stronghold in the south, while the Congress is also fighting back aggressively to take it to the top post.

After the polling is concluded, several agencies, including CVoter, Lokniti-CSDS, Axis My India, and Today’s Chanakya, are expected to release their exit poll results on television channels.

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023: Check Live Updates Here 

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories