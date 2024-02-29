Home

Karnataka Extends Deadline For 60% Kannada Signage By Two Weeks, Check Details Here

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said it is important that we uphold our mother tongue in utmost respect, therefore we expect this law will be duly followed, and we shall see compliance to it by the end of the 2 week extended period.

DK Shivakumar said considering that it takes time to change the signage, Karnataka government has decided to extend the deadline.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday announced that the state government has decided to extend the deadline for 60 per cent signage in Kannada rule by two more weeks.

“Considering that it takes time to change the signage, Karnataka government has decided to extend the deadline given to commercial establishments by two more weeks so that the 60 per cent signage in Kannada rule can be followed,” Karnataka Deputy CM posted on X on Thursday.

“It is important that we uphold our mother tongue in utmost respect, therefore we expect this law will be duly followed, and we shall see compliance to it by the end of the 2 week extended period,” he added.

The recent amendment to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act 2022 applies to a wide range of establishments, including commercial, industrial, and business undertakings, trusts, counselling centres, hospitals, laboratories, amusement centres, and hotels.

All these entities, which operate with the approval and sanction of the government or local authorities, are now required to display 60 per cent of their name in Kannada on their name boards.

The amendment further stipulates that Kannada must be prominently displayed at the top of the name board. This move is aimed at promoting the use of the local language in public and private sectors.

“It is considered necessary to amend Kannada Bhasha Samagra Abhivruddhi Adhiniyama, 2022 (2023 ra Karnataka Adhiniyama 13) to appoint the Director, Directorate of Kannada and Culture as the Member and the Secretary, Kannada Development Authority to be the convener of the State Level Committee and to make a provision that the name boards of Commercial, Industrial and Business Undertakings, Trusts, Counseling Centre’s, Hospitals, Laboratories, Amusement Centers and Hotels etc., functioning with the approval and sanction of the Government or Local Authorities, shall ensure that their name board displays 60 per cent in Kannada language and Kannada shall be displayed in the upper half of the name board. Hence the Bill,” as per the Karnataka State Assembly.

