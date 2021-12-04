New Delhi: Two persons were held by Karnataka police after they robbed a family at gunpoint in Bengaluru while posing as health officials on vaccination duty. The accused duo had entered the house on the pretext of administering jab for Omicron variant of COVID-19 variant. This comes after Karnataka on Thursday reported India’s first two cases of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.Also Read - Karnataka Schools, Colleges Given Fresh Directions On Cluster Management Over Omicron Threat

According to police, three robbers came in a car and one of the accused with hand gloves went inside the house in Bengaluru while posing himself as medical staff on vaccination duty on November 29. Also Read - Omicron Spreads to 38 Nations in Less Than 14 Days, Is India Ready For 'Third Wave'?

The accused then went on to ask about Covid-19 vaccination with one, Sampath Singh’s wife Pista Devi, and her daughter-in-law Raksha in Bengaluru. When Pista Devi tried to call her husband, the accused placed a pistol on her forehead and the other two, who followed the first accused, locked them in a room and robbed 50 grams of gold jewellery from the house, police said, according to news agency IANS. Also Read - Is Omicron Severe Than Other Variants of Coronavirus? Here Are The Answers

When Pista Devi’s elder son Vikram Singh returned home, the robbers asked him whether he got vaccinated. As soon as Vikram said that he is fully vaccinated, the accused fled from the spot.

The police have seized a red-colored car from the vicinity of the house where the daylight robbery was committed. The police suspect that the car was stolen and used for robbery. The accused may have changed the registration number plate of the vehicle, police said.

The two accused were questioned by Yeshwanthpur police in connection to the incident and further probe is underway.

(With inputs from IANS)