Bengaluru: In a scene straight out of the films, a farmer in Karnataka who went to a vehicle showroom to buy a pick-up truck was humiliated by the salesman saying that he could hardly afford a car, as reported by NDTV. The farmer, however, threw a challenge and returned with the cash within an hour forcing the salesman to apologise for his behaviour. The surprising incident took place at a Mahindra showroom in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Friday and videos of the same have been widely shared and even flagged on Twitter to Anand Mahindra where the business tycoon is very active.

The farmer, named Kempegowda, had reportedly gone to buy a Bolero pick-up when the salesman rudely told him off and asked him to leave. The car is worth Rs 10 lakh, the salesman said, and "you probably don't even have Rs 10 in your pocket". He dismissed Kempegowda because of his appearance, alleged the farmer and his friends.

Readers can watch the video shared on social media here, though India.com does not certify the authenticity of the video.

Mahindra Car showroom salesman taunted a farmer aftr seeing his attire when he visited showroom to buy Bolero Pik-up. Farmer Kempegowda alleged field officer of showroom made fun of farmer & his attire, told him tat car is not worth 10 rupees for him to buy. @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/9fXbc5naY7 — Sagay Raj P || ಸಗಾಯ್ ರಾಜ್ ಪಿ (@sagayrajp) January 23, 2022

An argument broke out and Kempegowda dared the salesman to arrange the delivery of an SUV the same day if he brought the money within an hour. He returned with cash. The stunned salesman though could not manage instant delivery as the waitlist is usually long. It would not take less than four days to deliver his car.

Kempegowda and his friends were enraged and demanded an apology leading to a verbal duel. The police stepped in and broke up the scuffle. The sales executive finally apologised to Kempegowda. “I don’t want to buy a car from your showroom,” the farmer said, walking off with his Rs 10 lakh.