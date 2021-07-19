Mangalore: A major fire broke out in a biology lab of a private college in Babbukatte, Mangalore on Monday. Speaking to news agency ANI, the on-duty teacher said, “The fire broke out while the SSLC exam was going on. All 208 students shifted to another building.” Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Death Toll Rises to 31 in Landslide, House-collapse Incidents; NDRF Ends Search & Rescue Ops

(More Details awaited) Also Read - Training Session For Doctors, Paramedical Staff: How Karnataka Preparing To Address COVID 3rd Wave