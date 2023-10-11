Home

Karnataka Forms 15-Member Panel To Craft New Education Policy

Former UGC Chairman Professor Sukhdev Thorat will head the 15-member Commission which will prepare a draft for Karnataka State Education Policy.

Earlier this year, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had asserted the NEP would be scraped and replaced by an indigenous education policy. (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Wednesday formed a 15-member panel tasked with drafting a new education policy for the state.

“The State Government of Karnataka has decided to constitute a Commission to undertake careful review of the School and Higher Education in Karnataka,” read an official order issued on Wednesday.

As per the order the 15-member commission has been tasked with suggesting “policies to achieve a higher enrollment in the schools and higher education; to expand the education with improved quality; to provide equal access to all individuals to quality education; to meet the prime goals of education effectively i.e., imparting scientific knowledge to the students, to inculcate democratic values, give skill and professional education to enhance employability and giving moral education to build good citizenship among the students.”

Former UGC Chairman Professor Sukhdev Thorat will head the Commission which will prepare a draft for Karnataka State Education Policy, the order said.

Other members of the panel are; Former Union School Education Secretary Sanjay Kaul ,Former Bengaluru City University Vice Chancellor Professor S. Japhet, Former Vice Chancellor, Kuvempu University.Prof. Jogan Shankar; National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Vice Chancellor

Dr. Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Prof. Rajendra Channi, Retd. Professor of English at Kuvempu University, Shivamogga Dr. Nataraj Budalu, Retd. Professor; Prof. Sudanshu Bhushan, Professor and Head of the Department of Higher and Professional Education in the National Educational, Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi; Prof. Pranati Panda, Professor and Head of the Department of School and Non-Formal Education in the National Educational, Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi Dr. Furqan Qamar, Professor of Management at the centre for Management studies, Jamiya Miliya University, New Delhi; Dr. Sharat AnanthaMurthy, Professor, School of Physics, University of Hyderabad; Prof. A. Narayana, Professor with the school of policy and Governance, Azim Premji University; Dr. V. P. Niranjanaradhya,Program Head of Universalisation of Education at NLSIU,

Dr. M. S. Talawar, Retd. Professor in Education and Director; Dr. Santhosh Naik.R, Professor, Department of Sociology, Karnataka State Open University; Columnist Dr. Vinaya Okkund.

As per the order, Dr. Bhagyavana S. Mudigoudra, Special Officer, Department of Higher Education, will act as the Member Secretary to the commission and will Coordinate and maintain the proceedings of the panel’s meetings.

Karnataka, which was previously governed by the BJP before Congress ousted them in the May 2023 Assembly polls, was the first state to adopt NEP in higher education back in August 2021. Since the outset, the Congress, had opposed the implementation of NEP in the state.

The grand-old party had dubbed the NEP as “Nagpur Education Policy aimed at propagating RSS agenda.” In their poll manifesto for the May 2023 elections, the Congress had promised to scrap NEP if they were voted to power in Karnataka.

During the state’s budget session, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had asserted the NEP would be scraped and replaced by an indigenous education policy.

(With ANI inputs)

