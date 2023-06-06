Home

Karnataka

Karnataka: Free Travel For Women, Transgender In Govt Buses From June 11

Karnataka: Free Travel For Women, Transgender In Govt Buses From June 11

In the recently concluded assembly elections, Congress, in its election manifesto had promised free rides for women in government buses.

The beneficiaries of this scheme can travel only within the state and not in any inter-state buses. (File)

Shakti Scheme: Under the ‘Shakti’ scheme offering women free bus rides, the Karnataka government on Monday issued orders for the implementation of the same from June 11. With this, women can avail of free travel in state-run buses with certain conditions, including reservation of 50 per cent seats for men.

In the recently concluded assembly elections, Congress, in its election manifesto had promised free rides for women in government buses and said this was one of the five poll guarantees that would come into effect the day it comes to power in the state.

You may like to read

The beneficiaries of the scheme should be a resident of Karnataka. Along with women, transgenders can also make use of the ‘Shakti’ scheme, reads the order.

Trending Now

The beneficiaries of this scheme can travel only within the state and not in any inter-state buses.

All luxury buses such as Rajahamsa, Non-AC sleeper, Vajra, Vayu Vajra, Airavat, Airavat Club Class, Airavat Gold Class, Ambari, Ambari Dream Class, Ambari Utsav Fly Bus, EV Power Plus have been excluded from the purview of the scheme.

The benefits of the scheme can be availed in the buses operated by Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), says the order.

Other than the BMTC, 50 per cent of seats will be reserved for men in the remaining three state road transport corporations, KSRTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC.

The order also stated that the reimbursement to road transport corporations would be made on the basis of the actual distance travelled by women passengers.

In the next three months, women can apply for the Shakti Smart Card through the ‘Seva Sindhu’ government portal.

The beneficiaries can use the identity cards issued either by the Centre or state government till the Shakti Smart Cards are issued, the order further stated.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES