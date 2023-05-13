Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Gadag Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Nargund Seat Begins At 8 AM

live

Karnataka Gadag Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Nargund Seat Begins At 8 AM

Karnataka Gadag Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Check latest news live coverage from Gadag District, Vote Counting, Assembly Election Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List from BJP, Congress, JDS and more on India.com

Karnataka Gadag Election Result 2023 Live Updates

Load More

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The counting of voting for the Shirahatti (SC), Gadag, Ron and Nargund constituencies under the Gadag district will begin at 8 AM.

Venkangowda Govindagowdar of JD(S), Peersaab Sheikh Doddamani (AAP), HK Patil (INC) and Anil Menasinakai (BJP) will contest the elections at Gadag constituency. The voting for the Karnataka Assembly concluded on Wednesday with the overall voter turnout being recorded at 65.69 per cent till 5 PM.

Chickaballapur district at 76.64 per cent, recorded the highest polling till 5 PM. At 48.63 per cent, BBMP (South) district recorded the lowest.

Gadag Assembly Election Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.