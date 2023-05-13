ZEE Sites

Karnataka Gadag Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Nargund Seat Begins At 8 AM

Karnataka Gadag Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Check latest news live coverage from Gadag District, Vote Counting, Assembly Election Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List from BJP, Congress, JDS and more on India.com

Updated: May 13, 2023 6:47 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

Karnataka Gadag Election Result 2023 Live Updates

Live Updates

  • 6:24 AM IST

    Karnataka Gadag Election Result 2023 Live Updates: At 73.19 per cent, Karnataka has recorded its highest-ever voting on May 10.

  • 6:07 AM IST

    Karnataka Gadag Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Karnataka Election Result 2023. Stay hooked to this space for all the live updates.

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The counting of voting for the Shirahatti (SC), Gadag, Ron and Nargund constituencies under the Gadag district will begin at 8 AM.

Venkangowda Govindagowdar of JD(S), Peersaab Sheikh Doddamani (AAP), HK Patil (INC) and Anil Menasinakai (BJP) will contest the elections at Gadag constituency. The voting for the Karnataka Assembly concluded on Wednesday with the overall voter turnout being recorded at 65.69 per cent till 5 PM.

Chickaballapur district at 76.64 per cent, recorded the highest polling till 5 PM. At 48.63 per cent, BBMP (South) district recorded the lowest.

Gadag Assembly Election Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here

