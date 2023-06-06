Home

Karnataka Government Hikes Electricity Prices by Rs 2.89 Per Unit, Starting July 1

Bengaluru: The Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government has hiked the electricity prices across the state by Rs 2.89 per unit for those using more than 200 units per month. CM Siddaramaiah announced that Karnataka would implement the ‘Gruha Jyoti scheme’ under which free electricity below 200 units every month will be distributed to all households.

“We will provide free power (up to 200 units) to those living in rented accommodation as well. Poor people who consume less than 200 units of power will not have to pay the bills. This (scheme) will be applicable to the tenants,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The scheme, its implementation, and the price hikes were announced on Monday. The new prices will be implemented July 1 onwards.

The CM had on Monday also said, “We are offering free electricity to help the poor and middle-class people of the State who are in distress. We have allowed 10% more free electricity consumption than the average consumption in a year. This has been accepted and welcomed by the people of the State.”

To recall, the Congress party had promised a free electricity scheme without any conditions before the Karnataka Assembly Elections. According to a Economic Times report, the announcement has roused many criticisms from the Opposition, who staged protests in Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, and Davangere.

This is the second price hike in the last two months. In May, the electricity tariffs were raised by 70 paisa per unit. Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs), had suggested a 16.38 per cent increase (139 paisa per unit) in their tariff proposal in 2022 to cover a Rs 8,951 crore revenue deficit.

Karnataka’s Free Electricity Scheme: Key Points

The Karnataka government will take into account the one-year average power consumption in 2022-23 financial year under the scheme and will give free electricity up to 10 per cent more than the average usage.

If a consumer uses about 150 units of electricity a month on an average, he can get free power up to 165 units of power. If he exceeds the limit, then he will have to pay for the rest of the units consumed, which will be the net power consumption.

However, if the usage exceeds 200 units of power, the consumer will have to pay the full amount of the electricity bill. Consumers have to pay the arrears till June 30 within three months.

The electricity meter usage and the meter reading have been made mandatory. The total electricity consumption will be displayed in the monthly bill, the order said.

Every beneficiary has to link the customer ID or account ID with the Aadhaar number. Any consumer cannot integrate more than one electricity meter with the scheme.

Those who want to avail benefits will have to enroll themselves in the ‘Seva Sindhu’ portal of the state government.

The government said the cost of the free electricity provided to the consumers will be compensated to the electricity supply companies.

