The government of Karnataka has imposed a night curfew in the state from December 24 to January 2, 2021, in the wake of the detection of a new strain of coronavirus in the UK, some recent returnees from where tested positive for the COVID-19. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted, "The night curfew in the state of Karnataka will be enforced from 24.12.2020 to January 01, 2021, from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am (dated 02.01.2021 at 5:00 am)."

A press release by the government of Karnataka stated a new variant of SARS-CoV 2 has been detected in the United Kingdom, which is spreading and growing. “It has also been reported that some recent returnees from the UK to the state have tested positive for the COVID-19. However, the samples of these patients are undergoing further tests to determine if they have contracted the new variant of the virus.”

“Hence, it is necessitated to take additional containment measures to combat the spread of the new variant of SARS-Cov 2. Therefore, in the exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in capacity of the chairman, state executive committee, hereby directs imposition of a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, starting December 24. The curfew will end at 5 am on January 2, 2021.

All You Need To Know:

No restrictions on goods vehicles, movement of long-distance buses/trains/air services during the night curfew. Employees of industries and companies, which require 24/7 operations, will be allowed.

As part of the fresh regulations, all incoming international passengers will be mandated to present a coronavirus-negative test with the test having been conducted within a 72-hour window before their arrival.

Special rituals including midnight Mass can be held without interruption on Christmas night (December 25)

This (night curfew) has been done to prevent and contain the coronavirus strain found in the UK. We are also monitoring international passengers arriving in the state: Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Before making the revised curfew announcement on Wednesday, Yediyurappa had said that the curfew would be imposed till January 2 and that all activities would go on as usual from 6am-10pm, adding no one should be out after 10 pm.