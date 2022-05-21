New Delhi: The Karnataka government has decided to provide free bus passes for the children from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities.Also Read - Karnataka: Three Minors Among Seven Killed As Cruiser Rams Into Tree In Dharwad District

This was announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday after he chaired a meeting of the SC-ST Development Council, during which the SC-ST sub-plan for 2022-23 was approved. Also Read - AIIMS In Karnataka: What We Know So Far

CM Bommai said that the government has earmarked Rs 20 crore to develop places in Karnataka that Dr BR Ambedkar had visited and it will roll out the scheme to distribute free bus passes to SC-ST children soon. Also Read - Karnataka Rains: Downpour Continues in Dakshina Kannada, Schools Announce Holiday For Second Day

“The council has approved a budgetary allocation of Rs 28,000 crore to be distributed among various departments and under the SC-ST subplan. I have directed officials to strictly ensure SC-ST sub-plan funds are not diverted to any other work other than welfare of SC and ST communities. I have also asked them to implement all schemes before August,” said Bommai.

He also said the allocation for the social welfare department has been hiked by Rs 500 crore and allocation for the agriculture department has been increased from Rs 851 crore to Rs 1,061 crore.