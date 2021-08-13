Bengaluru: To contain the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state with back-to-back festivals lined up in the auspicious month of ‘Shraavana’ (August-September), the Karnataka government on Thursday banned large scale religious, cultural and entertainment congregation/processions of people besides giving free hand to all district authorities to decide on enforcing restrictions locally on the festive days.Also Read - Kerala Lockdown: Ahead of Onam, Muharram, State Restricts Mass Gatherings | Check Full List of Guidelines Here

The Karnataka government issued a fresh set of elaborate COVID-19 guidelines for the celebration of festivals, ordering a ban on all kinds of processions associated with both festivals (Muharram and Gowri-Ganesha festivals) as both of these festivals observed by devotees of respective communities for at least 10 days in a row and both of these festivals attract large number devotees and processions by respective communities.

As per these new guidelines, the state government stated that all prayers associated with Muharram shall be held at Masjids (mosques) strictly adhering to COVID-19 rules.

The state government has enforced similar stringent restrictions by banning the public celebration of the Ganesha Chahurthi (Hindu festival) by setting up pandals (makeshift pavilion).

“People must celebrate the festival in their homes and no procession will be allowed while bringing the Ganesha idol or during the immersion of the idols,” the order stated.

