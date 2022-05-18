Bengaluru: A tele-helpline for students who are in distress as they await their SSLC (Class 10) results was launched in Karnataka on Wednesday. Students who are feeling low, distressed, anxious, depressed or scared are encouraged to call the mental health helpline at 080-46110007, an official statement said.Also Read - SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Registration For 641 Posts Begins at sbi.co.in| Check Pay Scale Here

Speaking at the launch of the helpline, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said, “Success and failure are part of life and they are like two faces of the same coin. SSLC students expecting results must not lose hope at all costs.” Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 to be Declared Tomorrow: Students Can Check Score on sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Further, the minister said whether the results are on the expected lines or not, students must not be disheartened as these results are not the end of the road, beginning or the final decider of your life. It is just an outcome of one’s academic life as success and failure are part of life, he added. Also Read - Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration Process For Clerk Posts To End On May 21| Read Details Here