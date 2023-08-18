Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Govt Orders Probe Into ’40 Percent Commission Scam’ Against Previous BJP Regime

Karnataka Govt Orders Probe Into ’40 Percent Commission Scam’ Against Previous BJP Regime

The Congress government in Karnataka has ordered a probe into the alleged "40 percent commission scam" by the previous BJP dispensation.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar during a meeting (ANI Photo/FILE)

Bengaluru: The Congress regime in Karnataka has ordered a probe into the alleged “40 percent commission scam” by the previous BJP-led dispensation in the state. Accusations claiming that “40 percent commission” was the norm for public projects during the previous BJP rule in Karnataka.

Trending Now

Making good on one of its key poll promises, which included highlighting the alleged scam, the ruling Congress on Thursday passed an order setting up the inquiry panel led by retired HC judge Justice Nagamohan Das, to probe the purported “scam”. Thus, fulfilling one of its key promises made in the run-up to assembly polls.

According to the order, the commission will inquire into the activities of the departments where large-scale public works are taken up. The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association had written to the Prime Minister as well as the then CM about 40 per cent commission being charged on all public projects.

Even before the commencement of work, 25 to 30 per cent commission is paid to the public representatives while the remaining is paid after completion of work, the order explained.

“However, no action was taken on these serious allegations at the government level. The new government wants to bring transparency in the administration at the initial level itself,” it said.

The commission will investigate whether administrative approvals were given as per rules and quality of works.

The probe panel will also ascertain whether the estimates were in accordance with the prevailing schedule of rates and necessity to revise estimates in the event of cost escalation.

During the inquiry, the departments concerned will have to submit their files to the panel, it said.

In run-up to Karnataka assembly polls earlier this year, the Congress had vociferously raised the issue of ’40 per cent commission’ to target the BJP government, dubbing the saffron party regime as the “40 percent commission sarkar”– a snide jibe at the BJP’s popular catchphrase “double-engine sarkar” which implies both the Centre and the State governments where the BJP is in power, working in tandem for speedy development.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES