Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has requested to IT companies operating in the surrounding areas of Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Bengaluru to extend the Work From Home (WFH) period till December next year in the backdrop of commencement of the Metro Construction work on the stretch. E V Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT & Science and Technology has issued an advisory to the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) on August 21.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Exempts International Air Passengers From UK, Europe, Middle East From Mandatory RT-PCR Test at Airports

The advisory has been issued in the backdrop of a proposal in this direction from the Directorate of Urban Land Transport and Urban Development Department to prevent traffic congestion. It is not however mandatory. Also Read - Bengaluru Cylinder Blast: 2 Dead, 3 Others Critically Injured in Boiler Explosion on Magadi Road

If IT companies resume work…

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) is commencing work on ORR from Central Silk Board to KR Puram soon. It could take at least 2 years for completion of the work. ORR houses many large tech parks and IT companies, campuses and this stretch carries a huge vehicular movement. If IT companies resume work, the vehicular congestion becomes more, the advisory notes. Also Read - Karnataka Resumes KSRTC Bus Services to Kerala From Monday, Negative RT-PCR Report or Vaccination Certificate Must to Board

Huge traffic jams

As many as 1.5 lakh IT professionals work in about 800 companies located on the stretch. Presently, the work from home is given to the IT professionals till this year end. The government has asked companies to consider staggering the work hours of those who come to office. The ORR stretch is known for huge traffic jams.

Use public transport

The government has also asked IT companies to encourage their required staff to use public transport or company vehicles (buses) instead of using their private vehicles. Exclusive bus lanes are created on this stretch to facilitate smooth movement of buses, the advisory said. Outer Ring Road (ORR) Companies Association has sent queries on advice of the government and is waiting for the government’s response to decide on its request.

(Based on IANS inputs)