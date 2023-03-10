Home

Karnataka

H3N2 Influenza: Will Karnataka Impose Restrictions as State Reports First Death Due to Virus

H3N2 Influenza: Will Karnataka Impose Restrictions as State Reports First Death Due to Virus

Karnataka H3N2 Influenza Case Latest Update: More than 50 cases of H3N2 have been reported across the state and six cases are confirmed in Hassan district alone.

H3N2 Influenza: The Karnataka government held a high-level meeting and released detailed guidelines in this regard.

Karnataka H3N2 Influenza Cases Latest Update: Amid rising number of H3N2 virus cases, Karnataka on Friday reported its first death due to the infection. One 82-year-old man died due to the virus on March 1, the health department said in a statement. The District Health Officer of Hassan confirmed about the death of the person. The now-deceased man carried symptoms of fear, chills, cough and sore throat.

After the death case was reported, teams from the health department are carrying out medical tests at Alur and surrounding regions. The swab samples are being collected from people with symptoms and sent for testing.

You may like to read

H3N2 Influenza: Will Karnataka impose restrictions?

The Karnataka health department has given directions to monitor people with comorbidities and those above 60 years of age. The state government said awareness is being created among people not to go for self-medication if they develop symptoms.

Even though there is no report of imposing restrictions in the state, the state government held a high-level meeting and released detailed guidelines in this regard. The development comes as more than 50 cases of H3N2 have been reported across the state and six cases are confirmed in Hassan district alone.

Giving details, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said children below the age of 15 years face more danger from the H3N2 variant. “It also infects persons above the age of 60 years,” he said. Sudhakar also advised that pregnant women also should be careful.

H3N2 Influenza: Karnataka Issues Health Advisory

Earlier this week, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka, had issued an advisory for the health officials to prevent and control the spread of the infection.

In the advisory, all District Health Officers (DHOs) have been instructed to conduct regular ILI/SARI surveillance with appropriate sample collection for diagnosis

All healthcare workers in the ICU and isolation wards were asked to get vaccinated with the flu vaccine.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.