Karnataka Imposes Restrictions, Makes Face Mask Mandatory After H3N2 Variants Detected in State

Karnataka H3N2 Variants Latest Update: State Health Minister K Sudhakar said right from this day, the staff who work in hospitals and health care centres must wear masks.

The Karnataka government said the health department will issue separate guidelines and the swab test will be done for diagnosing H3N2 virus like Covid test.

Karnataka H3N2 Variants Latest Update: The Karnataka government on Monday imposed restrictions and made face masks for health workers mandatory amid the rising spread of H3N2 variant of Influenza in the state. The state government also issued an advisory to avoid unnecessary gatherings.

State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar held a high-level review meeting with officials over the rising Covid cases and H3N2 variant and advised that pregnant women need to be careful.

He said the H3N2 infection has been detected in 26 people, and H1N1 infection in 20 people. Both the variants are subtypes of Influenza A virus. The state has also registered 69 adenoid virus cases, he added.

K Sudhakar said children, people above 65 years of age, people with co-morbidities and pregnant women, who are more prone to contract the infection, have been advised to avoid unnecessary gatherings.

Sudhakar further added that a total of 60 cases of Adenovirus, which causes acute respiratory infections (ARI), were found in Karnataka. “For six months, the staff of the Health department have not been wearing masks. Right from this day, the staff who work in hospitals and health care centres must wear masks,” he said.

“From January to March, a total of 20 cases of H1N1 variant have been found in the state. There is a rise in Adenovirus cases. But, there is no need to panic. All precautions have been taken. There is no shortage of medicines. As temperature soars in summer, one should take precaution,” Minister Sudhakar said.

“It is not appropriate for people to take medicines by themselves. Overdose of preventive medicines is also not good. People should avoid going out often between 11 AM and 3 PM. Otherwise, there are more chances of getting infected,” the Minister stated.

He stated that the state health department will issue separate guidelines and the swab test will be done for diagnosing H3N2 virus like Covid test.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.