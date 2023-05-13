Home

Karnataka Hassan Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Hassan District Election, Vote Counting, Assembly Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List

Karnataka Hassan Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Hassan District Election, Vote Counting, Assembly Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List

Karnataka Hassan Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Check latest news live coverage Hassan District Election

Hassan Election Results live updates

Live Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: The counting of votes for Hassan District’s Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud, and Sakleshpur (SC) is slated to start at 8 AM.

The polling for Karnataka Election 2023 took place on May 10. The Zee News-Matrize Exit Polls 2023 have predicted that the Congress will emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 by winning 103-118 seats while the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been projected to win 79-93 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) is likely to win 25-33 seats.

Stay tuned to all updates related to Karnataka Election Result 2023 from Hassan District’s Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud, and Sakleshpur (SC).

The main candidates from Hassan District’s constituencies are:

1. Hassan

Swaroop H S Prakash JD(S)

Agile Yogish (AAP)

Banavasi Rangaswamy (INC)

J Preetham Gowda (BJP)

2. Shravanabelagola

Balakrishna C.N JD(S)

M.A. Gopalaswamy (INC)

Chidananda (BJP)

3. Arsikere

R. Santhosh JD(S)

K.M. Shivalinge Gowda (INC)

GV Basavaraju (BJP)

4. Belur

5. Holenarasipur

H.D Revanna JD(S)

Shivaswamy (AAP)

Shreyas M. Patel (INC)

Devaraje Gowda (BJP)

6. Arkalgud

Manju JD(S)

Javaregowda (AAP)

H P Sridhar Gowda (INC)

Yoga Ramesh (BJP)

7. Sakleshpur (SC)

H.K Kumaraswamy JD(S)

Murali Mohan (INC)

Cement Manju (BJP)

