Karnataka

Karnataka HC To Consider Petitions Against Govt’s Decision To Change Exam Pattern For Classes 5, 8

The petitions were filed by the Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools and the Registered Unaided Private Schools’ Management Association Karnataka.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has asked the single judge to consider the petitions against the decision of the state government to change the assessment method for class 5 and class 8 for the academic year 2022-23. The order was passed by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi. The petitions were filed by the Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools and the Registered Unaided Private Schools’ Management Association Karnataka.

The Division bench requested an early hearing of the petitions as the exams for classes 5 and 8 is scheduled to be held from March 13.

Earlier, a circular was issued by the state education department which said, the question papers will be designed by Karnataka School Examinations and Assessment Board, the exams will take place at the school level and the evaluation at the taluk level.

The petitioners questioned the correctness of the decision to change the assessment method by conducting State-level ‘board exams’ instead of school-level assessments at the end of the academic year. The petitions claimed that this change in assessment method will have an adverse impact on the students and the teachers.

The single judge ruled out any interim order while observing that the December 12, 2022 circular does not contemplate conducting board exams. The ruling further highlighted that the circular clearly stated that there is no question of detaining or holding back any student in the same class even if any student fails the exams and hence the new method of assessment does not violate provisions of the RTE Act warranting immediate interference of the court by way of an interim order.

