Bengaluru: After Kerela reported its fifth case of monkeypox, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said that the state is keeping an eye on ports and airports and continuously monitoring as neighbouring state. "Neighbouring state Kerala has about 5 cases and Delhi has 4. Since we share borders with Kerala we need to be vigilant," Sudhakar said.

He further added that Karnataka is trying to ensure all infections including Covid-19, vector-borne diseases, dengue, malaria, chikungunya, keep at a minimum.

"We're taking necessary measures in regional areas to prevent their spread,' Sudhakar added after chairing a health meeting. India has reported nine cases of monkeypox and one death so far.