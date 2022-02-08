Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing row over wearing of headscarves in classrooms in Karnataka, the state High Court has resumed hearing the students’ petition challenging Hijab Ban in colleges. Justice Krishna S Dixit is hearing the petitions filed by a number of Muslim students, while senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat is representing the petitioners, who have sought the court’s directions to the government and the education department to allow them to attend classes in hijab. “We will go by reason, by law, not by passion or emotions. We will go by what Constitution says. Constitution is the Bhagavad Gita for me”, Advocate Kaleeswaram Raj had said earlier in the day during hearing.Also Read - Hijab Row: Now MP Minister Says Uniform Dress Code to be Implemented Strictly in Schools

What Does The Petition Say?