Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing row over wearing of headscarves in classrooms in Karnataka, the state High Court has resumed hearing the students’ petition challenging Hijab Ban in colleges. Justice Krishna S Dixit is hearing the petitions filed by a number of Muslim students, while senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat is representing the petitioners, who have sought the court’s directions to the government and the education department to allow them to attend classes in hijab. “We will go by reason, by law, not by passion or emotions. We will go by what Constitution says. Constitution is the Bhagavad Gita for me”, Advocate Kaleeswaram Raj had said earlier in the day during hearing.Also Read - Hijab Row: Now MP Minister Says Uniform Dress Code to be Implemented Strictly in Schools
What Does The Petition Say?
- Seeking permission to wear hijab, the petitioners— Suha Maulana and Aisha Aleefa, students of the government pre-university college in Udupi district, have pointed out in their petition that there was no dispute on hijabs when they got admission to the college. “The principal introduced the restriction all of a sudden on February 3, saying they have a government order restricting hijabs inside classes”, said the petition.
- In the petition, the students allege that the college has restricted their entry with ‘hijabs’ (headscarf) in the college premises at the instance of the MLA. When the parents of the girls met the principal and questioned the decision, the latter told them that the step has been taken as per the direction of the MLA, who is the president of the college development committee, the students said in the petition.
- The petitioners have also sought interim relief from the Court, as the students have not been able to attend regular physical classes since February 4, ‘which is negatively impacting their education’.
- Two students of a private college at Kundapur here have also approached it with the same plea.
- The students have alleged that the ban violates the right to freedom of religion enshrined in Article 25 of the Constitution.