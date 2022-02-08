Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court will on Tuesday hear the petition against the hijab ban in several junior colleges. The hijab ban has been questioned in the High Court by a group of students from Udupi’s government junior college. The students have said in a plea that the ban violates the right to freedom of religion enshrined in Article 25 of the Constitution.Also Read - Karnataka Hijab Row: Students Allowed Entry In Udupi College; To Be Seated Separately

The controversy began last month when six Muslim girl students of the state-run PU College in Karnataka's Udupi alleged on January 1, 2022, that they were denied entry into the classroom for wearing hijab. Many girls of the Udupi college protested the move by college authorities of preventing them from attending classes in hijabs. The protest subsequently spread to other colleges in Udupi and other districts as some students continued to wear hijabs and were countered by others wearing saffron shawls.

The grounds argued by the petitioners include:

Muslim girls have been wearing headscarves in the college without any hindrance since its inception; There is a specific rule in the college rule book which permits students to wear a headscarf; There is no rule under the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act which prescribes a uniform for college students or puts any restriction on clothes, apart from not permitting indecent attire; Pushing and throwing out girl students without any reason denies them their fundamental right to education, and is inhuman and immoral; The headscarf is an essential practice of the local and religious culture, and is hence protected under Article 25 (freedom of religion) of the Constitution of India; The college is acting under the instructions of the MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty, who is interfering in the management of the college for his own political interests.

The petition has also asked the Court to allow Muslim girl students to attend college without such conditions and restrictions. It also sought interim relief from the Court, as the petitioners and other students have not been able to attend regular physical classes since February 4, which is negatively impacting their education.

There have also been reports of similar instances of students turning up at educational institutions with either hijab or saffron shawl in Ramdurg PU College in Belagavi and a college in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga, and also a group of girls staging demonstration in Mysuru and Kalaburagi in favour of the hijab.

CM Basavaraj Bommai made an appeal to maintain peace till the high court passes its order. “We will implement the court’s order. Till then, educational institutions and students should abide by the uniform rules issued by the government two days ago,’’ he added.