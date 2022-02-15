Karnataka Hijab Row Latest Update: In a latest development, the Karnataka government on Tuesday imposed Section 144 in Tumakuru district from 6 AM on Wednesday till further orders. Notably, the prohibitory orders have been imposed ahead of college reopening in the district. Issuing the order, Tumakuru Deputy commissioner YS Patil said that the order is applicable in 200 meters of PU colleges, degree and other colleges.Also Read - 2 Students Refuse To Appear For Exams in Udupi After Being Stopped For Wearing Hijab