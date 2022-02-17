Karnataka Hijab Row Latest Update: Amid the ongoing row over hijab in Karnataka, the authorities on Thursday extended the prohibitory orders in Bengaluru till February 28. The district administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in areas around all high schools on February 9 following the pro and anti-hijab protests.Also Read - Karnataka Hijab Row: Ramanagara College Suspends Classes After Students Protest; HC to Resume Hearing Today

As per the fresh order, gatherings, including protests and rallies are banned in Bengaluru, and instigating slogans, songs and speeches are also strictly prohibited.

As part of the guidelines, marriage functions with more than 300 people in open spaces and 200 people in closed places are also prohibited. Moreover, the sports complexes and stadiums should not operate exceeding 50 per cent of their capacity.

It should be noted that a total of nine districts are under Section 144 at present. According to reports, the police personnel have been posted in several towns and near schools to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incidents.

In the meantime, the Karnataka High Court in its interim order restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

Last week, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant had imposed prohibitory orders for two weeks from February 9 to 22. Any gathering, protest or agitation of any kind within the radius of 200 meters from the school premises, PU colleges, Degree colleges or other similar education institutes in Bengaluru city, will not be allowed, the order had stated.

Talking about the controversy, Karnataka Education minister BC Nagesh and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had earlier said that as per the government circular, the students will have to come only in uniform to attend classes.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the state legislative assembly that his government will abide by the High Court’s interim order on the Hijab row. The Chief Minister was replying to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, who sought clarification from him during the zero hour, on the Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan’s statement yesterday that dress code is applicable to Pre University colleges and not for Degree Colleges.

“The Higher Education Minister has stated the facts. He has said that dress code is applicable where the rules exist and it is not there for higher education institutions or Degree Colleges,” Bommai said.